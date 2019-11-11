Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Earth Sciences PhD candidate Gavin Tolometti is a member of the Institute for Earth and Space Exploration, as well as a Gradcast Committee Member.

Today, he takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

* * *

Read.

When it comes to reading, one book series always has me invested and absorbed in the story. The Last Kingdom series by Bernard Cornwell tells the history of the struggle between the Viking and Saxons in the years leading to the unification England. The book series reminds me about the fascinating yet brutal history of my birthplace and the pain and suffering it endured to become one nation.

Watch.

Everyone has a show that will always be in their hearts, even years after its release date. The child in me springs to life when I watch my favourite cartoon series Avatar: The Last Airbender!, a show where a world is divided due to war and cultural differences, but is reunited by a young boy, The Avatar.

Listen.

Podcasting became a huge part of my life when I started grad school. I began downloading numerous shows on Spotify and even joined the Society of Graduate Students (SOGS) podcast and radio show Gradcast. Of all the shows I listen to, one show always keeps me excited and anxious for the next episode, Ologies hosted by Alie Ward. With a variety of topics discussed on the show from Volcanology (my research field) to The Change in Seasons, Ologies allows me to learn about other research fields outside of my own.

* * *

If you have a suggestion for someone you would like to see in Read. Watch. Listen., or would like to participate yourself, drop a line to inside.western@uwo.ca.