Western is seeking the university community’s on open access and scholarly publishing.

Formed by the Provost and Vice-President (Academic), the Task Force on Open Access and Scholarly Communication seeks to:

Engage in dialogue about scholarly communication and open access, and

Explore how the Western community might best advance one of the university’s core missions: the dissemination of knowledge for the benefit of society.

To better understand the needs and perspectives of Western’s community (including scholars, librarians, students, and staff) with respect to scholarly publishing, the task force invites you to participate in a short survey on open access and scholarly communication issues at Western.

Click here to access the survey until Nov. 10.

Information gathered through this survey will contribute to the recommendations the task force will provide on how Western can move towards more open methods of scholarly dissemination.

If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us by emailing Education professor Katina Pollock, task force member, at katina.pollock@uwo.ca.