The Western community is mourning the death of Emil Pietruszewski, 21, a King’s University College student, who died in a multi-vehicle collision on Oct. 29.

A campus memorial gathering will be held in Pietruszewski’s honour from 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the Vitali Student Lounge at King’s. A funeral mass was Nov. 4 at Church of Our Lady of Czestochowa, 419 Hill St., with inurnment following at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Pietruszewski is survived by his parents, Kris and Joanna; brother, Filip (Katie); grandmother, Stanislawa Pietruszewski; and grandfather, Tadeusz Ostrowski. He was preceded in death by grandmother, Barbara Ostrowska; and grandfather, Czeslaw Pietruszewski.

Western reminds its campus community that counselling services are always available to assist faculty, students and staff. Visit the Health and Wellness website for help today.

King’s also offers counselloring services to its community by contacting 519-433-3491 ext. 4321 or acsd@kings.uwo.ca. Daily walk-in counselling is also available 1:30-3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday in Wemple 151.