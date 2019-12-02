Live From Westminster is a concert series where faculty, staff and students are invited to perform live in the Western News newsroom. Admittedly crowded and low-tech, the performances look to showcase unique – and sometimes hidden – musical talents across campus. Interested in performing – or know someone who is? Drop a line to inside.western@uwo.ca.

Maddy McKenzie, a third-year Nursing student, hails from the small town of Oakland, Ontario (Brant County), which is likely where she draws her classic country music style from.

Recently featured as a Top 30 Countdown Spotlight Artist on Woodstock’s Country 104, McKenzie’s song Dreamer is now available on Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify and other music streaming services.

McKenzie recently stopped by the Western News office, playing an acoustic set of three of her own songs.