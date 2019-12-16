Today, Western News presents its 10th annual Newsmakers of the Year – a celebration of some of the people, places and things that shaped the year at this institution. Before we start looking ahead to 2020, join us as we take one last look at 2019. Visit the entire list.

For the first time in its history, Western held a dual installation of a president and a chancellor, welcoming Alan Shepard as the 11th President and Vice-Chancellor and Linda Hasenfratz, BSc’89, MBA’97, LLD’19, as its 23rd Chancellor, this fall.

Shepard, who stepped into the role July 1, arrived at Western with his partner Stephen and two sons after serving as President & Vice-Chancellor of Concordia University in Montreal. He was previously Provost and Vice-President (Academic) of Ryerson University in Toronto.

Named Canada’s CEO of the Year in 2018, Hazenfratz has been at the helm of Linamar for 17 years. The business today employs more than 29,000 people at 60 manufacturing facilities in 17 countries. Four of her children have or are pursuing degrees at Western.