Today, Western News presents its 10th annual Newsmakers of the Year – a celebration of some of the people, places and things that shaped the year at this institution. Before we start looking ahead to 2020, join us as we take one last look at 2019. Visit the entire list.

Known for “wielding the lasso of truth” online. Dr. Jen Gunter is a fierce advocate for women’s health now tackling those issues with a docuseries on CBC Gem. With humour and expertise, Jensplaining explores some of the dangerous myths around wellness, weight-loss, beauty and sex.

“You can’t provide unbiased information and sell a product at the same time,” said Gunter, whose national bestseller, The Vagina Bible, was released this past summer and answering the questions women (and men) have about female sexual health by answering them with accurate and empowering information

“The more good information we put out there, the more we can push down the bad information,” added Gunter, who completed her residency training in Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry and practices medicine in San Francisco.