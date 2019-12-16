Today, Western News presents its 10th annual Newsmakers of the Year – a celebration of some of the people, places and things that shaped the year at this institution. Before we start looking ahead to 2020, join us as we take one last look at 2019. Visit the entire list.

The biggest stage in Canadian music was tinted purple earlier this year as Western alumni and students kicked off the 2019 Juno Awards with a once-in-a-lifetime performance.

Held at London’s Budweiser Gardens, DJ duo Loud Luxury – comprised of Joe Depace, BA’14 (Popular Music Studies), and Andrew Fedyk, BA’15 (Political Science) – opened the show with a live performance of their Juno-winning hit Body (Dance Recording of the Year).

Stealing the show, however, was a choreographed performance from the Western Mustang Band and Mustang Cheerleaders, approximately 130 students in total, drumming, dancing and flipping. The performance was seen by hundreds of thousands across the country, 10,000 people packed into Budweiser Gardens, thousands more streaming the event online and a national TV audience estimated at more than a million for CBC’s broadcast.