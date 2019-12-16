Today, Western News presents its 10th annual Newsmakers of the Year – a celebration of some of the people, places and things that shaped the year at this institution. Before we start looking ahead to 2020, join us as we take one last look at 2019. Visit the entire list.

Kalley Armstrong might justifiably boast about her pedigree – whether about her stellar hockey career with one of North America’s top college teams or as granddaughter of a Hockey Hall of Fame player. Instead, the Anthropology graduate student is most excited about sharing her on-ice talents with young Indigenous athletes is helping her explore her First Nations roots.

Armstrong is the driving force behind a hockey school for young players from the Chippewa, Munsee-Delaware and Oneida communities west of London.

“It’s giving First Nations youth access to these resources and people who really care about them – about being a resource for them on and off the ice,” Armstrong said. “It’s also important to emphasize what hockey does outside the rink – being proud of who you are and having a purpose in who you are.”