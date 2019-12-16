Today, Western News presents its 10th annual Newsmakers of the Year – a celebration of some of the people, places and things that shaped the year at this institution. Before we start looking ahead to 2020, join us as we take one last look at 2019. Visit the entire list.

Launched in October, Western’s Institute for Earth & Space Exploration is the next step in making the university an internationally renowned focal point for studying the rocks beneath our feet and the stars above our heads.

Led by Director Gordon ‘Oz’ Osinski and Associate Directors Jan Cami and Jayshri Sabarinathan, Western Space will host some of the top interdisciplinary research in the country will take place here – from the study of impact craters and meteorites, to designing ways of keeping space travellers alive and healthy.

At the heart of that work is the individual and combined expertise of 60 faculty members and more than 40 graduate students from across eight faculties and 19 departments working on practical and existential questions as expansive as the universe itself.