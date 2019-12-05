It stands among the darkest days in Canadian history.
On Dec. 6, 1989, 14 women were murdered at École Polytechnique de Montréal in what remains the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history.
Twelve engineering students. One nursing student. One university employee.
All women. All by a man whose manifesto said he was out to kill feminists.
Almost immediately, the ‘Montreal Massacre’ became a galvanizing moment when mourning turned into outrage and sparked action in opposition to violence against women. Its sombre anniversary is still annually marked with a National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.
Today, Western News presents a special collection of thoughts commemorating the 30th anniversary of this watershed event by inviting a handful of Western community members to reflect on the lessons that still echo – and even on those still ignored – three decades out from that tragic day.
Remember 30: Power of grieving
Carrie Arnold, King’s University College
Remember 30: Deeper consideration
Tim Blackmore, Information and Media Studies
Remember 30: Totally different story
Linda Hasenfratz, Chancellor
Remember 30: Equity leaders
Andrew Hrymak, Provost and Vice-President (Academic)
Remember 30: Needed company of men
Peter Jaffe, Education
Remember 30: Replacing bias with balance
Catherine Karakatsanis, Board of Governors
Remember 30: Recognizing signs
Barb MacQuarrie, Education
Remember 30: Everything in a moment
Susan Mumm, Brescia University College
Remember 30: More than memories
Valerie Oosterveld, Law
Remember 30: Power of the medium
Romayne Smith Fullerton, Information and Media Studies
Remember 30: Inherited legacy
Bailey Thompson and Jules Thomas, Western Women in Engineering