The University of Western Ontario Faculty Association (UWOFA) handed out the association’s annual scholarships to outstanding students from across all 11 faculties at an event Wednesday afternoon in The Great Hall. These awards are funded by UWOFA members, reflecting their commitment to students and to the university community. The winners included:

Margaret DeCoste , Nara Monteiro and Gabrielle Zuvic , Arts & Humanities;

Adrian Bardati and Heather Oprey , Education;

Aradhya Bansal , Niall Murphy and Benjamin Wolfman , Engineering;

Evan Bagnall , Justine Gould , Beth Hanson and Aidan Kwok , Health Sciences;

Sylvia Sun , Information and Media Studies;

Matthew Patterson , Law;

Jillian Parker , Music;

Gurleen Athwal , Wendy Boucher , Christine Eagles (Allan Heinicke Memorial Scholarship, Mathematics), Madeline Ladouceur , Oluwadarasimi Ogunshote , Mohamad Risha and Amel Sassi , Science;

Jingyu Bu , Samuel Fleisher , Charlotte Kurs , Lucas Luoma-Uhlik (W. Balderston Memorial Scholarship, History), Lauren Mar (G. Edward Ebanks Scholarship, Sociology), Apollonia Mastrogiacomo , Susan Morgan , Aryan Paliwal and Jia-Wei Shih , Social Science;

Ethan Milne and Erica Yarmol-Matusiak , Ivey Business School;

Anna Branch (JAF Stevenson Memorial Scholarship, Medicine), Kristen Desranleau and Lena Schreyer , Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry

Alison Ferguson , Past President's Award – Dan Belliveau (School of Health Studies); and

, Past President’s Award – Dan Belliveau (School of Health Studies); and Denisa Logojan, Sara J. Shorten Scholarship (Philosophy).