The university’s anti-racism working group is expected to begin its meeting this month as it works to identify policy gaps and to counter racism on campus, members of Western’s Board of Governors were told Thursday.

President Alan Shepard said the working group consists of 20 members from among students, faculty and staff. While its terms of reference and membership have yet to be announced, it is expected to conduct a series of listening sessions and other consultations before issuing a summary report of its findings in early spring.

The group is co-led by professor Erica Lawson, Undergraduate Chair, Women’s Studies and Feminist Research; Jina Kum, President of the Society of Graduate Students (SOGS); and Lisa Highgate of Behaviour Intervention and Conduct Case Management in Student Experience.