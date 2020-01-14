Western President Alan Shepard sent the following invitation to the community today regarding a memorial service honouring the four Western students aboard Ukraine International Flight PS752.

Following last week’s tragic downing of Flight PS752 in Iran, the community is invited to come together on Wednesday, Jan. 15 as we remember all of those who were lost, including four members of the Western community.

Moment of Silence

At 1 p.m. EST, Canada’s universities will observe a moment of silence. Of the 176 victims, many were students, faculty, researchers and alumni.

Memorial Service

At 4 p.m., Western will hold a memorial service in Alumni Hall to remember and mourn the victims who were part of our community. Together, we will celebrate the lives of Hadis Hayatdavoudi, Milad Nahavandi, Ghazal Nourian and Sajedeh Saraeian.

Members of the Western and greater London communities are invited to attend this memorial, which is being led by students and supported by the university.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 15

Time: 4-6 p.m. (doors will open at 3 p.m.)

Location: Alumni Hall

Livestream: Those not able to attend the service can access a livestream online via the Western website: Westernu.ca.

I have been touched by the caring nature of our community during this difficult time and I hope you will join me in honouring all those who lost their lives in this terrible tragedy.

Sincerely,

Alan Shepard

President & Vice-Chancellor