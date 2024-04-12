Cheyenne Morris never imagined she would spend her spring break in another country, with a group of strangers, learning about Indigenous culture.

Now, the second-year student in the Faculty of Social Science says being selected as a participant in the Global Connect program and taking a trip to Costa Rica was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to connect with other Indigenous peoples, make lifelong friends and explore new things.

“When I learned about the program, I thought the Indigenous aspect was unique. I’m Indigenous, but I grew up off the reserve, so it’s been difficult for me reconnect with my culture. Where I’m from, opportunities like this don’t exist. I’m so grateful to have had this opportunity and I’ve learned so much.”

For the past year, Western International has offered Global Connect Study Tours – short-term, inperson, group-based experiential international learning opportunities. In February, the program offered two streams, one which focused on biodiversity and the one Morris participated in, which was Indigenous-themed.

While in Costa Rica, the group connected with local Indigenous community members and heard from guest lecturers on topics including the historical and contemporary social movements of Indigenous people in Costa Rica, and Indigenous rights and advocacy. They also toured museums, took part in canoe trips, and learned about medicinal plants, cacao and local food.

Funding for Global Connect is provided through the Global Skills Opportunity program, a key component of the Government of Canada’s International Education Strategy, which aims to help increase the participation of young Canadians – especially underrepresented students – in international learning experiences. To encourage participation from all students, scholarships are available to those with limited financial resources.

“Developing a program specifically for Indigenous students was a priority for us,” said Eunjung Riauka, director of international learning. “At Western, we are committed to advancing the work of reconciliation with Indigenous communities and providing Indigenous students with more equitable access to innovative educational programs abroad.”

The programming was developed in collaboration with community partners in Costa Rica, as well as with staff from the Office of Indigenous Initiatives (OII) at Western.

“Research suggests that Indigenous students prefer to participate in a program that is designed for them specifically, so we also asked for additional support from Indigenous staff leads from the OII and from Western Engineering,” said Riauka.

Jose Grande-Rodriguez, another participant in the Indigenous-themed group, says he’s always had an interest in learning about other cultures.

“I’ve been fortunate to have participated in two other experiences abroad. I spent a summer term studying in Cuba and I went on a field research course to El Salvador last year. I think exposure to places abroad will help me grow both professionally and personally. My mom is European, and my dad lived in an Indigenous community. I’ve grown up with a lot of different cultural groups in my life and always love learning more about different ways of life, which often you find aren’t so different after all,” said Grande-Rodriguez, who is currently in his third year in the Faculty of Social Science.

“I’m thankful for the financial support to take part in programs like this. I don’t think I would have been able to go without the scholarship from the Global Connect Program. I’ll keep looking for more opportunities like this to explore other cultures. I realized it’s something that feels like a calling for me.”

Christy R. Bressette, vice-provost and associate vice-president (Indigenous Initiatives) at Western, says she believes the Global Connect program is impactful in many ways.

“This study trip provides Indigenous students at Western with unique educational and culturally relevant opportunities for meaningful and respectful engagement and interaction with other Indigenous peoples, lands, and traditions within the larger global community.”

“Students experience enduring teachings such as stewardship, conservation, and sustainability on a global level, as lived out by other Indigenous peoples abroad. Participation within this program affords Indigenous students with unforgettable and life-changing experiences that demonstrate the value of Indigenous ways of knowing and being that, when implemented, greatly assists in the work to safeguard the earth for future generations.”

Reflecting on the many memories, relationships built, and learning done during the short trip, Morris said she would recommend the experience to any student looking to learn about nature, Indigenous perspectives, and themselves.

“I managed to climb all the way up to the top of a mountain in the heat to see a beautiful waterfall. You can’t even imagine how incredible it was,” she said. “We were given food that we’d made ourselves the day before and we got to eat it in the jungle surrounded by sounds of cicadas and surrounded by the friends we’d made. I will never forget it.”