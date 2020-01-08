Western President Alan Shepard issued the following statement on January 8, regarding the deaths of four Western students aboard Ukraine International Flight PS752. The statement has been updated on January 9 to include the names of the four students.

Dear Students and Colleagues,

It is with sadness I share that Western is aware of four students who have died in the crash of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight PS752 in Iran last night.

Ghazal Nourian, Milad Nahavandi and Sajedeh Saraeian were graduate students in the Faculty of Engineering. Hadis Hayatdavoudi was a graduate student in the Faculty of Science.

We grieve their loss and the other passengers aboard this flight.

This is a difficult time, we are deeply saddened and it’s important for all of us to come together as a caring community. The community is encouraged to gather in the International and Graduate Affairs Building (IGAB) atrium at 5 p.m. this afternoon.

Immediate supports are available today. Students impacted by this tragic event can gather in community in Western International’s Chu Centre, in IGAB starting at 12:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. Student Experience will have counsellors available at Western International for individual grief counseling starting at 2 p.m., continuing until 9 p.m.

Counselling services are always available to support students. Walk-in Crisis Support is available on-campus from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday at Student Health Services, University Community Centre (UCC), Room 11. Visit the Health and Wellness website for more areas of help.

Any faculty and staff in need of support can access counselling through Christina Bobier in the Faculty of Engineering in the Spencer Engineering Building, Room 2094. A group session will be available at 1:30 p.m. and individual sessions will be available as required.

Anyone wishing to speak to someone over the phone can contact Morneau Shepell at 1-844-880-9142 or Human Resources at 519-661-2111 x86814.

Western will communicate more information when it is available.

Sincerely,

Alan Shepard

President & Vice-Chancellor