Career international education advocate Britta Baron has been named Vice-Provost and Associate Vice-President (International), effective July 1, through June 30, 2025, Western officials announced today.

BARON

Baron currently serves as the Director of the International Department at Humboldt University in Berlin, Germany, where she leads a team of 60 responsible for developing and implementing an institutionwide international strategy.

“We are very excited to be bringing Britta’s experience and expertise to campus,” said Andy Hrymak, Provost and Vice-President (Academic), in making the announcement. “We look forward to supporting her work in continuing to build Western’s international profile as a destination of choice for bright minds and to expand our global network of institutional partnerships.”

From 2006-18, Baron was Vice-Provost & Associate Vice-President (International) at the University of Alberta, where she was responsible for international student recruitment, education abroad, research collaboration, institutional partnerships, international student services, and international capacity building. There, she helped grow international enrolment from 4 per cent to 16 per cent for undergraduate and 20 per cent to 34 per cent for graduate students.

Prior to Alberta, she held several senior roles with DAAD (German Academic Exchange Service) promoting international education programming across North America, the UK, Ireland and the Middle East.

Baron holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Göttingen and University of Bonn, respectively, and has published numerous academic papers in the field of international education.

She is currently a member of the Governing Board of Bielefeld University and has served other institutional boards in Canada, the United States and Germany.

Baron follows Jim Weese to the position. Weese served as Acting Vice-Provost and Associate Vice-President (International) since July 2019 after Julie McMullin was named Vice-President Academic and Provost at Mount Saint Vincent University.