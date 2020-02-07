A trio of Western students were among only 20 worldwide to receive the Career Development Award from the Lunar and Planetary Institute. The award is given to graduate students who have submitted a first-author abstract for presentation at the 51st Lunar and Planetary Science Conference.

Geology students Chimira Andres, Catheryn Ryan and Gavin Tolometti, all members of the Collaborative Specialization in Planetary Science and Exploration, were chosen from among 77 applications from 15 countries.

“Only 20 of these awards were given out and for three to go to Western students is remarkable in my mind and speaks to the strength of our graduate program and the calibre of students we are attracting.” said Earth Sciences professor Gordon ‘Oz’ Osinski, Director of Western’s Institute for Earth and Space Exploration.

The awards is based on a review of the application materials by a panel of planetary scientists, and recipients will receive funds to help cover their expenses for attending what is arguably the largest annual gathering of planetary scientists.