Canadian businesses looking to expand their horizons – even during a global pandemic – now have a virtual path to new connections and opportunities, thanks to the power of artificial intelligence matchmaking and a new Western-led partnership.

InnoVenture is a web-based platform that matches small- and medium-sized enterprises with potential partners from around the world. Using artificial intelligence, these connections can help Canadian businesses grow through investment, licensing, or distribution arrangements.

By creating a profile on the platform, potential business partners can be matched with one another within their own defined criteria. All parties are screened before being admitted to the platform to ensure quality matches are made.

Funded by a Government of Canada Incremental Project Grant, the platform is a partnership between WORLDiscoveries, Western’s business development arm; the Centre for Advanced Computing at Queen’s University; and Queen’s Partnerships and Innovation.

These virtual connections are key for businesses today, as the platform comes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As traditional business development activities have been stymied by social distancing, business closures, and conference cancellations, InnoVenture allows for business development among Canadian small- and medium-sized enterprises and international partners to happen virtually,” said Lisa Cechetto, Executive Director, WORLDiscoveries.