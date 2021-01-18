Ivey’s Shane Wang, an associate professor of marketing, is one of 37 researchers recently named to the Marketing Science Institute’s 2021 Class of Young Scholars. He is the first Ivey recipient of the award.

This is a very select honour as each Young Scholar has been identified as a likely leader of the next generation of marketing academics. Nominees went through a rigorous process, including a number of screenings based on CVs, research, rankings and input from former Executive Directors, Academic Trustees, and current Academic Fellows. Marketing Science Institute (MSI) is a non-profit research organization dedicated to bridging the gap between academic marketing theory and business practice.

Wang is invited to attend MSI’s 11th biennial Young Scholars Conference, running June 1-3 in Charleston, S.C., to present his research.

“I’m honoured to be recognized by MSI as a Young Scholar and to be among this prestigious list of recipients,” said Wang. “This is an amazing award for my career so far. I’m very happy about it.”

Wang studied Mathematics and Statistics and worked as a statistician in Seattle, Wash. before doing his PhD in Marketing. His goal was to use his programming and data analytical skills to help firms deal with business problems. His research focuses on artificial intelligence and machine-learning techniques with applications in business and social media analytics, firm strategy, and management. It has been published in Marketing Science, Journal of Consumer Research, Journal of Marketing, Journal of Marketing Research, Management Science, International Journal of Research in Marketing, and Journal of Retailing. Wang is currently on the editorial review board of the Journal of Marketing Research, Journal of Consumer Research, and Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science.