Western University has appointed Jeff O’Hagan to the role of vice-president, university advancement, effective April 1, 2021.

With deep roots in London and at Western, O’Hagan is excited to be coming “home.”

“I’m grateful to be returning to a place I respect tremendously and where my own student experience was truly formative,” O’Hagan said.

O’Hagan is currently vice-president, advancement at York University, where he has led advancement since 2011 and is in the final year of a $500-million fundraising and alumni engagement campaign. Prior to his role at York, he was chief executive officer of the Sunnybrook Foundation in Toronto and a senior fundraiser at St. Mary’s General Hospital Foundation in Kitchener-Waterloo.

O’Hagan, BA’93 (Political Science), began his advancement career at Western – first as director of gift planning and then as director of development at the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry

“I’ve always been impressed by the power of philanthropy,” O’Hagan said. “It’s inspiring to see the best side of people, to see them wanting to help others, and witnessing the impact it makes.”

“It’s such a unique and exciting time at Western. There’s been tremendous success with the Be Extraordinary campaign, and now, there’s a bold vision for the future being set with a new strategic plan. Having that in place is critical in terms of sharing those big ideas and areas of excellence as we engage with our alumni and our donors.”

Western’s advancement portfolio is dedicated to engaging and building long-term relationships with alumni and donors and raising funds to support students and priority areas of excellence. The team recently raised $805-million in Western’s Be Extraordinary campaign, exceeding the $750-million target.

“We are delighted to welcome Jeff back to Western and to our senior leadership team,” Shepard said. “He brings great fundraising success in the postsecondary and healthcare sectors. Jeff’s passion for Western is palpable, and his connections with our staff and alumni will be an incredible asset.”

As he returns to Western, O’Hagan is eager to renew his connections and make new ones – both at the university and in the broader community.

“I’m looking forward to working with what I know to be an amazing team and advancing Western to its next phase,” O’Hagan said. “Donations from our alumni are truly life-changing for others, and often, for themselves. Their philanthropy allows for innovative research and provides support for students who otherwise may not have been able to attend university. That’s the thrilling part of working in university advancement. We are working for the next generation of leaders who will change the world.”