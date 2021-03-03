Changing the world is a team sport — 45 teams, to be exact.

Nineteen Western students were among the 45 teams to participate virtually in the annual How to Change the World challenge — a global, experiential learning program that guides students through an intensive week of developing solutions for real-world sustainability problems.

Four faculties represented Western (15 students from Engineering, one from Music, one from Law and two from Brescia University College) during the university’s reading week Feb. 15-19. Participants were placed in teams of like-minded students from around the world to tackle challenges based on their interests and skills.

Students competed in one of six challenges, ranging from clean water and sanitation issues in Biratnagar, Nepal, to infrastructure concerns in Inuvik, Canada.

Third-year mechanical engineering student Hannah Waters and her team addressed the lack of access to resources when installing solar photovoltaic (PV) systems in the city of Calgary.

Waters’ team received a Most Creative Solution award for developing the S.U.N. Initiative — a three-phase sustainability program focused on education and onboarding, solar PV system implementation, and community progression.

“I loved the How to Change the World program,” said Waters. “It empowers students to develop solutions that our society urgently needs, throughout the program and beyond.”

Fourth-year music education student Amber Proulx quickly discovered that her experiences at the Don Wright Faculty of Music were extremely applicable to this challenge – her ability to work in a team, to take a step back and look at the bigger picture of a problem, and to engage in critical reflection.

“Because I was coming from a non-STEM field, it was easy to feel out of place or that I didn’t have something to contribute,” Proulx said. “But it became apparent very quickly that this was not the case.”

Her team received a Most Implementable Award for its work on food security in Northern Manitoba.

“It was definitely a challenge having such a short period of time to complete our presentation, and it was intense: we were working right up until the minute it was submitted,” said Proulx, who is completing her term as president of the Faculty of Music Students’ Council this month. “I was very proud to represent the Music faculty, and to be able to apply what I learned through my time at Western, including as a student leader, to address a real world issue.”

Team Awards (Western)

Amber Proulx, Music – Most Implementable

Project: Food Security in Northern Manitoba: Weecheetwin, Working Together

Challenge 1 – Cities & Communities in Northern Manitoba, Canada

Amelia Jiang, Engineering – Most Implementable

Project: RIPPLE | Potable Water for Urban Residents of Batac City, Philippines

Challenge 2: Cities & Communities in Batac City, Philippines

Chloe Robinson, Brescia – Best Overall

Project: Improved Modular Learning for Batac City Rural Barangays

Challenge 2: Cities & Communities in Batac City, Philippines

Deanna Hersey, Engineering (MESc) – Most Implementable

Project: Greywater Recycling for Villiers Island

Challenge 3: Water in Villiers Island, Toronto, Canada

Anastasia Maslak, Engineering (MESc) – Most Creative

Project: The Open Communication Initiative in Biratnagar, Nepal

Challenge 4: Water in Biratnagar, Nepal

Sebastian Myles and Keith Cook, Engineering – Most Implementable

Project: Water Treatment in Biratnagar

Challenge 4: Water in Biratnagar, Nepal

Cindy Zhang, Engineering – Most Implementable

Project: Food Insecurity in Calgary

Challenge 5: Industry & Infrastructure in Calgary, Canada

Hannah Waters, Engineering – Most Creative

Project: S.U.N. Initiative

Challenge 5: Industry & Infrastructure in Calgary, Canada

Blake Bunting, Engineering – Best Overall

Project: Project Inuvik Artisans Online

Challenge 6: Industry & Infrastructure in Inuvik, Canada

Luka Petrusevski, Law – Most Creative

Project: The Northern Connection Coalition

Challenge 6: Industry & Infrastructure in Inuvik, Canada