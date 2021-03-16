Three Western alumni were recently announced as recipients of the 2021 Women of Excellence awards.

Michelle Baldwin, MEd’09 BA’99

(Business and Professions)

-Recognized for her commitment as a social innovator and community connector. She stands out as a change-maker and nationally sought for her visionary leadership.

-As Executive Director of Pillar Nonprofit Network, Baldwin led the charge in creating a London first, shared space for social innovation called Innovation Works, bringing together individuals, organizations, academic partners and entrepreneurs.

Michele Beaudoin, MLS’96, BA’82

(Arts, Culture, Education & Training)

-Recognized as a champion in higher education for her advocacy work and empowerment of future leaders, and as a driver for change through her extensive contributions in community service.

– As Fanshawe’s Vice President of Student Services, Beaudoin champions student autonomy and provides leadership and direction to 300 full-time employees in student affairs, library services and campus life activities.

Kyle MacDonald, HBA’82

(Entrepreneurs)

-Recognized as a powerful example for female entrepreneurs shattering barriers in the tech industry, revolutionizing self-service banking, and for her commitment as a mentor and employer to hundreds.

-MacDonald founded Phoenix Interactive Design Inc. in 1987. She sold the company in 2015 and founded Harbour Grace Group Inc. MacDonald is currently CEO of AIRIA Brands, a London-based manufacturer of ventilation and air purification systems known as LIFEBREATH.

The YMCA Women of Excellence Awards is hosted every two years by the YMCA of Southwestern Ontario. This year’s virtual celebration takes place Wednesday, May 19.

All proceeds from the event support the YMCA Strong Kids campaign, ensuring everyone has access to YMCA programs and services regardless of their ability to pay.