Ontario University Athletics’ (OUA) plans for league-based sport for the 2021-22 season have been approved by their Board of Directors, the latest step in the path for a return to university sport this fall.

And as Western prepares for in-person classes this September, the Mustangs are looking forward to returning to sport competition.

“We are thrilled with the OUA’s announcement,” said Christine Stapleton, director, Western Sport and Recreation. “Thanks to the university’s strong support throughout the pandemic, we are well-positioned to resume in-person training and regular sport competition, while continuing to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes.”

Stapleton acknowledged all plans are subject to evolving provincial and public health requirements, allowing for flexibility if there is a need to change course.

Over the past year, Western Mustangs have continued to train virtually, working diligently to follow COVID-19 protocols.

“I’m grateful to our staff and coaches who have continued to support our student-athletes throughout the pandemic,” said Stephanie White, director, Sport. “As we set our sights on fall competition, we are energized to have the opportunity to resume regular in-person training this summer in line with Ontario’s reopening framework.”

Western has invested in significant sport facility upgrades and construction is currently underway. There will be major improvements to TD Stadium, including updates to the lights, bleachers, track, and turf.

“It’s an exciting time for sport at Western and we can’t wait to welcome students and fans back to our games,” said Stapleton.

Details on sport structures and schedules will be announced in the coming weeks, in conjunction with the province’s reopening framework timelines.