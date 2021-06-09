Western has moved well into the top 200 of the QS World University Rankings, which assesses institutions based on reputation, teaching, and research/scholarship, and global outreach.

The 2022 Quacquarelli Symonds Limited (QS) Rankings, released June 8, place Western at 170th worldwide – advancing by 33 spots from its previous position among more than 1,300 universities from 90 countries.

At home, the university placed 8th in Canada and 4th in Ontario.

“We are delighted to be in the top 200 of a major global rankings list,” said President Alan Shepard. “Our ranking may represent a moment in time, but it also reflects the ongoing, dedicated efforts of people and teams across disciplines and departments at Western.”

Western’s 2022 QS rank of 170 represents a steady improvement from 2021 (203rd), 2020 (211th) and 2019 (214th).

Earlier this year, Western ranked in the top five percent globally in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, a measurement of institutions’ commitment to sustainability.

“Rankings are one of the many ways we know we’re making a difference,” Shepard said. “We don’t rely exclusively on them, but we do look for opportunities to improve as we strive to be among the best research-intensive universities in the world.”

Western joins the University of Toronto, McGill, the University of British Columbia, Université de Montréal, the University of Alberta, McMaster and the University of Waterloo in the top 200.

The QS Rankings named Massachusetts Institute of Technology the world’s best university for a record-breaking tenth consecutive year with Oxford, Cambridge, Stanford and Harvard rounding out the top five.