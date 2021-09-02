Western is preparing to welcome 5,300 first-year students to nine campus residences over four days – Sept. 3 to 6.

Helping the university fulfill its guarantee of residence space to all first-year students who want it, Lambton Hall, an upper-year student apartment, was converted into a suite-style residence for first-year students earlier this year.

In May, Western became the first university in Canada to introduce mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for students in residence and has since mandated vaccinations for all faculty, staff, students and visitors.

Students living in residence must have their first dose within one week following their move-in date, or no later than Sept. 13. They are also required to have received their second dose no later than Oct. 12.

Those students moving into residence who aren’t yet fully vaccinated or have accommodations will be directed to the university’s on-campus testing centre to start their rapid testing regimen.

Based on early responses to its mandatory vaccination policy, Western is reporting a vaccination rate in the high-90 per cent range.

“Our residences are students’ home away from home, and their health, safety and well-being while in our care is paramount,” said Chris Alleyne, associate vice-president (housing & ancillary services). “Our motto in residence is ‘take care of yourself, take care of each other, take care of this place’. To that end, preventing the spread of COVID-19 is a shared responsibility, and we encourage students to follow all COVID-19 protocols in order to have the best fall possible.”

Western’s Housing team works directly with the Middlesex-London Health Unit on developing health and safety measures in residences, that in addition to mandatory vaccinations, include:

Streamlined, staggered move-in process: Each student has been asked to limit guests to two people to assist them with move-in, each of whom will be screened prior to entering the residence building. All individuals are required to wear a mask indoors throughout the move-in process and students have been asked to keep to their scheduled 60-minute move-in allotment to minimize unnecessary congestion and delays. Typically, move-in at Western takes place over two days, this year it’s over four.

Daily health screening: All students will receive a daily survey by email that must be completed before leaving residence and coming to campus.

Mandatory masks: Required indoors across campus, in residence masks are required in common areas. Excluding roommates/suitemates, students are required to wear masks in their private bedrooms when in the presence of other residents.

Enhanced cleaning: High-touch surfaces are sanitized more frequently and residences have expanded caretaking staff schedules with an extended presence beyond traditional business hours.

New sanitization technology: Electrostatic sprayers are being used to disinfect large spaces in residence more effectively and efficiently.

Food safety and service: Dining halls are offering more pre-cut food and grab-and-go options and have staff available to help serve students. Hosts are stationed at the entrance to servery areas, monitoring capacity and ensuring students apply hand sanitizer.

Access to cleaning products: Portable and wall-mounted hand sanitizer stations have been specifically placed at high-traffic areas, and cleaning supplies are available to students who would like to sanitize their space.

Wastewater testing: Western will pilot an early detection system to monitor the presence of COVID-19 through regular wastewater sample testing in some campus residences in September. Wastewater surveillance is increasingly being explored in Ontario and in other parts of the world for early identification of pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic cases of COVID-19.

On-campus vaccination and testing centre: Offering convenient access for students in residence

Residence experience

“The residence experience at Western provides first-year students with a true sense of belonging, where they become part of a community and have access to supports and resources,” said Alleyne. “And we know studies show living in residence also has a positive academic impact.”

Some of the ways Western students are supported in residence include:

Residence staff and academic and leadership programmers: Live-in residence staff members serve as a link between students and university. They will answer questions, organize activities, and connect students to campus resources.

Faculty sophs: Provide guidance and mentorship to students in the same program or faculty.

Residence sophs: Acting as peer supports, residence sophs live off campus but provide direct support to students in residence, including peer mentorship, academic support and welcoming activities.

Educational programming: Meaningful, out-of-the-classroom learning experiences and programs to support students’ academic and social transition to Western including exam review sessions, study groups, professor meet-and-greets, awareness weeks and skill workshops.

Living-learning communities: Students in residence have the opportunity to live on a themed floor with others that share the same faculty, program, interests or lifestyle preferences. The living-learning community floors provide a more enriched living and learning environment, combining academic integration, personal development and community engagement.

Residence counselling: Confidential counselling services are available to students living in residence at no cost on a wide variety of issues. A team of mental health professionals work closely with other campus departments to promote coordinated services to students living in residence.