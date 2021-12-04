The Mustang football team defeated the Saskatchewan Huskies in a 27-21 game, giving Western its eighth Vanier Cup.

Western used its traditional dynamic ground game with a combination of an aerial attack which led the team to U SPORTS national championship victory.

“I’m extremely proud of this group, everything we have been through. I am just so happy we got here and got this done,” said Mustangs head coach Greg Marshall. “The fact that we got through this pandemic, and we are the champions speaks to the resiliency of our team and I could not be happier or prouder of this group.”

The Mustangs opened the game with a five-play drive that began and ended with RB Trey Humes. He started with a 25-yard kick-off return and then, four plays later, would take the hand off from QB Evan Hillock and again go 25 yards, this time for the touchdown, giving Western the 7-0 lead.

“All week I’ve just been feeling that the way we’ve been preparing felt like destiny,” said Humes. “When we got that ball, went down and we scored on the first drive in the first half, I just knew we were going to get it done.”

The Huskies would respond in the second quarter as QB Mason Nyhus connected with Daniel Perry to take the lead at 9-7.

The field conditions played a part in the action, with snow and ice on the ground making it a challenge for the athletes. In several occasions, both teams would lose their footing or find an icy patch.

“After practicing yesterday and seeing the conditions we knew we needed to make some adjustment equipment-wise,” said Marshall. “So we went out and got some turf style shoes for the guys and it definitely made a difference. Saskatchewan had similar style shoes, though.”

Both teams would exchange field goals in the latter half of the second quarter and Saskatchewan took a 12-10 lead into the break at halftime.

In the second half, the Mustangs stopped a Saskatchewan attempt at a third down conversion. After getting the ball back they drove the field and finished it off with a 50-yard catch and run to Griffin Campbell that gave them the lead back at 17-12.

“That was exactly how we drew it up, honestly. I came across the middle and there was no one within 10 yards of me,” said Campbell. “Ev (Evan Hillock) gave me a perfect ball and I just took it to the house.”

Just as the third quarter was finishing, the Mustangs were deep in Saskatchewan territory, Evan Hillock took the spun and then fired to Campbell who ran it in from 17 yards out and extended the Mustangs lead at 24-14.

“That was a big play for sure but I’ve got to give it up to our defence holding them to only seven points in the second half,” said Mustangs QB and game MVP Evan Hillock. “Griff (Griffin Campbell) made a couple of big plays today and those were definitely the turning points.”

Hillock finished the game with 274 yards in the air on 18 completions with the two touchdowns, while Griffin Campbell has 104 yards receiving on the two touchdowns.

Daniel Valente Jr. was named defensive player of the game as he made 8.5 tackles in the game for the Mustangs.