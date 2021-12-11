The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in Delaware Hall residence, where there are currently seven confirmed positive cases.

The University is taking its direction from MLHU and is collaborating with officials on contact tracing.

“We want to assure our students and their families that we have extensive plans in place to support them,” said Chris Alleyne, Western’s associate vice-president of housing and ancillary services “We are also working closely with health unit officials to ensure proper precautions are being taken to minimize further risk of transmission.”

Close contacts in Delaware Hall have been notified by the MLHU and are self-isolating with support from the University.

Out of an abundance of caution, all employees and residents of Delaware are being notified and asked to self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if symptoms associated with COVID-19 develop, regardless of vaccination status.

For access to testing this weekend (December 11 and 12), students can visit the Carling Heights Assessment Centre:

Carling Assessment Centre

656 Elizabeth Street, London

Hours of operation: Monday to Sunday, 9:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Western’s on-campus vaccination and testing centre hours of operation are updated weekly and no appointment is necessary.

The campus community has a vaccination rate of about 99 per cent. Students and employees have also been diligent by wearing masks, completing daily health screening and staying home when unwell.

This layered approach has allowed for a careful return to on-campus learning and working and has lessened the spread and impact of these confirmed cases.

Students with questions may contact vaxinfo@uwo.ca

Employees with questions may contact takecare@uwo.ca

CONTACTS AND SUPPORTS

For students:

Office of the Registrar: www.registrar.uwo.ca/services/contact_us.html

Graduate students: https://grad.uwo.ca/administration/directory.html

Residence inquiries: housing@uwo.ca

International students: iesc@uwo.ca

Health-related inquiries: health@uwo.ca or 519-661-3030

For employees:

Additional COVID-19 resources for the campus community can be found on Western’s COVID-19 website and on the Middlesex-London Health Unit’s website.

AFFILIATED UNIVERSITY COLLEGES

For information about operations at the affiliated university colleges, please visit their respective websites: Brescia, Huron and King’s .