The following statement was issued today on the war in Ukraine.

Western University joins the world in responding with shock and outrage at the aggression and unprovoked violence in Ukraine, at the hands of Putin’s government. We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine against this war and all unjust and unprovoked acts of war.

Many Western experts are playing an important role in the public conversation, providing commentary and analysis to help make sense of this devastating situation as it continues to unfold. This is a critical role for universities to play. Just as importantly, we are looking inward and seeking to support our community.

We have students and employees with connections to Ukraine and to the Russian communities, who oppose these terrible acts of violence. We know they are deeply concerned, angry and worried.

We also have students and employees who may not have a direct connection to a region affected by war but are shocked, saddened or fearful of what is happening and what may happen.

We are here for anyone who may be seeking support.

Students can access crisis support through Western Health and Wellness services at any time or day, and through Reach Out at 519-433-2023 or Good2Talk at 1-866-925-5454. International students may also access support by contacting Western International at 519-611-2111 ext. 89309 or iesc@uwo.ca.

Employees can find support through LifeWorks anytime at 1-844-880-9142.