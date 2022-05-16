One of the greatest myths of entrepreneurship is that entrepreneurs are ‘born that way.’

But Eric Morse, executive director of Western University’s Morrissette Institute for Entrepreneurship, powered by the Ivey Business School, knows differently.

“We believe entrepreneurship is a process that can be taught,” he said.

With that premise, Morrissette Entrepreneurship has created a free online program for aspiring entrepreneurs, in collaboration with RBC Future Launch and The Globe and Mail.

The Founder’s Journey, an Entrepreneurial Process is an eight-module course, guiding participants through the step-by-step process of nurturing and growing a new venture. Registration for the spring cohort launches today, with additional sessions planned for summer, fall and winter.

The program provides a formal educational opportunity for Canadians looking for an affordable eLearning solution to develop basic entrepreneurship and business skills.

“Our world-class researchers and instructors are excited to share their expertise and experience to help take potential entrepreneurs beyond the start of an idea toward building a successful new business,” Morse said. “Whether someone is an ambitious self-starter with an active business, or eager to learn and test the waters, this course will equip them with the knowledge and skills to support their unique entrepreneurial journey.”

As the largest bank in Canada, program partner RBC recognizes the tremendous impact entrepreneurs have on the cultural and economic landscape of our country.

“Small businesses make up 98 per cent of all enterprises in the Canadian economy, making it a huge engine for national innovation and prosperity,” said Neil McLaughlin, group head, personal and commercial banking at RBC. “Today, Canada’s entrepreneurs are solving some of our country’s biggest challenges while building for tomorrow, but they need more support and the right resources to put their ideas into action. Educational programs – like The Founder’s Journey – are a critical part of that equation, and RBC is proud to collaborate with Western University and The Globe and Mail as part of our continued efforts to support owners and entrepreneurs in starting, growing and managing their businesses.”

Modules

The course consists of eight 20- to -30-minute video modules taught by Ivey Business School professors and lecturers. The topics include:

The Entrepreneurial Process

Ideation

Experimentation

First Launch & Traction

Planning & Financing

Go-To-Market Plan

Growth & Scaling-Up

Social Enterprise

A 10-question test follows each session and must be completed before moving on to the next module. Participants who finish all eight modules will receive a certificate of completion.

Sean Humphrey, vice-president of marketing at The Globe and Mail, said the program aligns with the mission of the news media company to inspire and inform Canadians.

“At The Globe and Mail, we strive to bring readers the best content and help them succeed in their daily lives,” he said. “We’re proud to collaborate on The Founder’s Journey, an Entrepreneurial Process to help innovative and business-minded Canadians gain the knowledge and confidence they need to make their entrepreneurial dreams a reality.”

The course is open to those 15 years of age and older, and is offered in English and French. Registration is now open.

The Founder’s Journey adds to a suite of expanded entrepreneurial support, education and opportunities at Western, made possible through significant donations from the Pierre L. Morrissette Family Foundation.