Tyrese Walters has a soft spot for musical theatre. And alt-rock and indy music. Marching bands, too.

But during his four years at Western, he discovered his heart is in directing choirs.

“It’s a rewarding experience to sing in a choir: when you balance that chord perfectly or you get that cut-off exactly right or you nail a ‘wow’ ending. Choir conductors have the opportunity to facilitate that, to make it happen. And when a conductor can help a choir connect with a piece – and then the choir connects that piece with the audience – it’s such a great feeling.”

Walters graduates this month with a bachelor of music, specializing in choral performance, from the Don Wright Faculty of Music. Approximately 8,000 graduating students will convocate this spring and will join more than 328,000 others as Western alumni from more than 160 countries.

The tenor from Brampton came to Western from Cawthra Park Secondary School in Mississauga, Ont., one of two performance schools in the Peel district board of education.

When he arrived, he was immediately impressed by the collegiality of faculty, staff and students that became a community. “We showed up for each other,” he said.

Walters was an advocate for his peers on the Faculty of Music students’ council, as a member of university senate, and as president of the choir council, where he represented the interests of student performers in four different choirs.

“One of the best things ever was getting involved and helping other students feel safe and confident and included in the community.”

Juno opener

During the second semester of his first year, Walters joined the Western Mustang Band, which plays at football games in the fall and at indoor intercollegiate competitions in the winter and spring.

He didn’t know then that the band would be called upon as surprise openers for the Junos when London was host to the Canadian music awards in 2019.

Amid the complex choreography with the Mustang cheerleaders, and co-ordination with the show producers and other performers, rehearsals for the event were “ultra-secret,” he said. More than once he had to fudge an answer when someone asked him why he was carrying his trombone after a choir practice.

In the end, all the hush-hush practising and choreography was worth it for an event the Junos musical director called, “the best opening ever” in Junos history.

Said Walters, “It was such a high-energy experience. I will always hold that experience dear to my heart.”

The show must go on

Almost exactly a year later, the pandemic hit — and music-making and music education – became as much a logistical challenge as a health worry.

With a raft of precautions that included capacity limits and ramped-up ventilation, Western became one of the few Canadian universities to hold in-person music-performance classes during the pandemic.

“We had masks on and we had dividers between us and we stood six feet apart. It was a lot. It helped ease the anxiety to know we were doing everything possible to stay safe and still make the music we love.”

He and a fellow music student even made time to start and conduct a new student choir. Throughout his time at Western, Walters embedded himself in school life.

He recommends incoming students, in any faculty, immerse themselves in their classes – but also look beyond classes– for a well-rounded and rewarding university experience.

