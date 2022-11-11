Mississauga fire chief and director of emergency services Deryn Rizzi has been named as one of Canada’s Most Powerful Women in 2022, along with 11 other Western alumni.

Rizzi earned her GDPA (graduate diploma in public administration) in 2018 through the Faculty of Social Science’s local government program. A former three-time member of the Canadian triathlon team and the Ontario cycling team, Rizzi has been in the fire fighting service for 21 years. She entered the profession after first working as a kindergarten teacher.

Alongside Rizzi, the Western alumni recipients this year include:

Ishita Aggarwal, MPH’19

Founder, Mom’s the Word

Category: Future Launch Future Leaders, recognizing exceptional young women, between 15 and 29 years old, transforming their communities through innovation, collaboration and courage.

Aggarwal is a public health professional and medical student who is passionate about women’s health and human rights and EDIIA issues. She runs Mom’s the Word, a non-profit organization that hosts free prenatal workshops for homeless and low-income women and connects sexual assault victims with health professionals.

Jody Becker, BA’96, LLB’99

Chief strategy officer, executive vice-president, infrastructure services and technology, EllisDon Group

Category: C-Suite Executives, recognizing women at the C-suite level playing a significant strategic role within their organizations.

Becker has been a key architect of EllisDon’s strategy and success. Her role includes oversight of EllisDon’s facilities management, transit services, energy and digital services, furniture, equipment and design, project management and sustainability teams. She has global reach, with responsibility for EllisDon’s international operations.

Karen Chan, EMBA’10

Executive and project lead, Adaptovate Toronto

Category: Professionals, recognizing women who are professionals in practice and play a leadership role in their organizations.

Chan advises enterprise clients on business agility, transformation, and agile ways of working. She has been recognized for her steadfast commitment to championing women in STEM and advocating for the engineering profession.

Rebecca Kacaba, BA’03

CEO and Co-founder, DealMaker

Category: Entrepreneurs, recognizing women who own and operate thriving businesses.

Kacaba was a winner of Lexpert’s Top 40 Under 40 and named one of North America’s most innovative lawyers by The Financial Times. She practiced law on Bay Street for over 10 years, founded the startup practice group at one law firm and was co-chair of the Toronto Venture Technology and Emerging Growth Companies Group at another.

Priscilla Luna, EMBA’19

Senior vice-president, enterprise pharmacy operations and transformation, Shoppers Drug Mart

Category: Executive Leaders, recognizing women, aged 40 plus, who exemplify what it means to be a great leader, and build confidence and champion others.

Luna’s 20 years within Loblaws are rooted in passion for operational excellence. She began at store level, from pharmacy assistant to Shoppers Drug Mart franchise-owner, then joining the corporate business in 2014 and progressing in executive roles in pharmacy and grocery operations.

Erica Nielsen, MBA’02

Senior vice-president, personal savings and investments, Royal Bank of Canada

Category: Executive Leaders, recognizing women, aged 40 plus, who exemplify what it means to be a great leader, and build confidence and champion others.

Nielsen is responsible for the businesses that serve clients’ saving, financial planning and investment needs, including mutual funds, GICs, self-directed investing and robo investing. She is recognized as an outstanding business leader with the vision to take her team forward, and a plan to get them there.

Karen Peesker, HBA’92, MBA’97

Assistant professor, Ted Rogers School of Management, Toronto Metropolitan University; director, Ted Rogers sales leadership program

Category: Professionals, recognizing women who are professionals in practice and play a leadership role in their organizations.

Before academia, Peesker held a global career working in 15 countries. She brings a unique blend of corporate experience and academic rigor to students, resulting in her winning prestigious provost’s and dean’s teaching awards at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU). As a multiple award-winning sales director and published researcher, she has led TMU to become a Canadian leader in sales education.

Eva Salem, HBA’93

Senior vice-president, marketing and brand, Canadian Tire Corporation

Category: Executive Leaders, recognizing women, aged 40 plus, who exemplify what it means to be a great leader, and build confidence and champion others.

Salem leads marketing/brand activities for Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, Triangle Rewards and Canadian Tire Corporation, and oversees environmental, social and governance strategy, sustainability initiatives, community involvement, content creation and sponsorships. She was named to The Globe and Mail’s Report on Business: 2020 Canada’s Best Executives and 2022 Marketer of the Year by Strategy Magazine.

Oricia Smith, HBA’95, MBA ‘98

President, Sun Life Global Investments; senior vice-president, investment solutions, Sun Life Canada

Category: Executive Leaders, recognizing women, aged 40 plus, who exemplify what it means to be a great leader, and build confidence and champion others.

Smith oversees organizational development, management and growth. Passionate about supporting diversity and inclusion, she is the co-founder of 100 Women Who Care Toronto West, a former trustee of the Sun Life Benevolent Fund and a former executive sponsor of Sun Life’s InvestHER Women’s Network.

Nitsa Staikos, BA’02

Vice-president revenue retention, premium service and VIP experiences, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE)

Category: Executive Leaders, recognizing women, aged 40 plus, who exemplify what it means to be a great leader, and build confidence and champion others.

Staikos’ career spans over 20 years and seven different industries. She is now responsible for the revenue retention and VIP experiences of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Raptors, Argonauts, Toronto Football Club, Marlies and Raptors 905, and members clubs on the sports and music side of MLSE.

Nurin Thawer, HBA’05

Associate vice-president, portfolio management and enterprise planning, Canadian Tire Corporation

Category: Executive Leaders, recognizing women, aged 40 plus, who exemplify what it means to be a great leader, and build confidence and champion others.

In her role at Canadian Tire, Thawer translates the $16B organization’s strategy into action. She is passionate about promoting diversity and inclusion, as the co-founder of South Asians at the Tire and co-chair of Canadian Tire Women’s Leadership Network. She is also a part-time business professor at Canadore College.