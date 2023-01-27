Engineering student and Mustangs track and field and cross-country star Kate Current has been named one of Canada’s top student-athletes.

Current, who is in her second year of graduate studies in civil engineering, was one of eight student-athletes nationwide recognized with the Governor General’s Academic All-Canadian Commendation in a ceremony hosted by Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ont. on Jan. 26. The commendations are presented in partnership with U Sports, the national organization for university sports in Canada.

Among the more than 4900 student-athletes who achieved U Sports Academic All-Canadian status in 2021-22, one female and one male student-athlete from each of the four U Sports conferences were selected to make up the U Sports Top 8 Academic All-Canadians. Current was the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) female honouree. She is the eighth Mustang to receive the honour.

“This award is the culmination of six years of hard work and commitment to my athletic and academic endeavours. Balancing a degree in engineering while competing at the national level was not an easy undertaking, but I am grateful to have had the best support-system along the way that allowed me to excel in both areas of my life,” said Current.

“My success as a student-athlete is not just a recognition of my personal achievements, but also a testament to the dedication of those around me. I am honoured to accept this award on behalf of Western, my team, my coaches, my supervisor, my family, and myself,” she said.

Having just finished her final season with the Mustangs in 2022 as Female Athlete of the Year, Current, who hails from Cobourg, Ont., has represented Western at 10 U Sports championships during her career, earning six OUA All-Star awards, and four U Sports All-Canadian awards. She is the school record holder in both the 1500– metre and 3000– metre races, breaking records in both distances that had stood for 37 years.

Academically, Current has made the Dean’s Honour List every year since 2017 and completed her graduate studies courses with an average of 94 per cent. In 2022, she was awarded the Alan G. Davenport Memorial Scholarship based on academic achievement and contribution to the wind engineering community.

“Kate is an exceptional example of what a Mustangs student-athlete is and strives to be. As a dual sport athlete and engineering student, she was always keeping her focus on what came next and what was best for her team and teammates,” said Christine Stapleton, Western’s director of sports and recreation.

“She is one of very few multi-time athlete-of-the-year winners and if you add in the year she received the F.W.P. Jones Trophy, you could argue she is among the most decorated student-athletes in Western’s history,” Stapleton said.

Current is also a three-time recipient of the D.C. Buck Engineering Award, given to a civil engineering student who demonstrates leadership in extra-curricular activities. She was a member of Western’s Women in Engineering club throughout her undergraduate degree, focusing on creating an inclusive environment for women within the engineering industry. She also volunteered with Western Engineering’s Go Eng Girl and Go CODE Girl programs, which introduce female high school students to engineering through games, activities, presentations and workshops.

Founded in 2013 by the Right Honourable David Johnston, former Governor General of Canada, and organized by U Sports, the Governor General’s Academic All-Canadian Commendation awards encourage young people to pursue sport alongside academic study. The eight award-winning student-athletes maintained an average of 80 per cent or higher over the academic year, while playing on one or more of their university’s varsity teams and volunteering in their communities.

