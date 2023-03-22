Marisa Modeski will join Western as its new registrar effective May 1.

Currently the director and associate registrar of admissions and student recruitment at the University of Toronto in Mississauga (UTM), Modeski has been an integral part of developing the university’s strategic enrolment management plan and directed the global and domestic school visit program which involved the university virtually visiting over 90 countries.

Prior to her role at UTM, Modeski held progressive leadership positions at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) including the inaugural director of international enrolment and assistant director of student recruitment. Working with community members from across the university, she created tailored and responsive recruitment and retention strategies with a focus on equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI).

“Marisa brings a wealth of leadership experience in higher education specifically related to international enrolment initiatives and EDI programs,” said Florentine Strzelczyk, provost and vice-president (academic). “We are thrilled to welcome Marisa to Western at this exciting time as we continue our efforts to diversify our student population and ensure access for individuals from diverse backgrounds and communities.”

In her role at UTM, Modeski oversaw the implementation of the Black Access to Educational Excellence program, which provides outreach programming for prospective Black students and their circles of support. She also initiated partnerships for the inaugural SEE@UTM program, which aims to encourage students from historically underrepresented communities to view university as a viable destination.

In her role as Western’s registrar, Modeski will work closely with senior academic and administrative leaders with one of her key priorities being to help Western achieve intentional growth as outlined in the university’s strategic plan, Towards Western at 150.

“The opportunity to join the talent and leadership at Western is exciting and I look forward to collaborating with colleagues within the registrar’s office as well as members from across the academic and student service communities,” said Modeski. “With shared goals to establish accessible, innovative and diverse learning experiences, Western students will be positioned to partner with both local and global industry to solve real-world challenges.”

Modeski holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from TMU and a master of arts in leadership from the University of Guelph.

She is also a graduate of the Strategic Enrolment Management Endorsement Program offered through the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers, an international credential for enrolment management professionalism in higher education. The focus of her research examined EDI and strategic policy at Canada’s largest universities.

“I want to extend my sincerest thanks to Lisa Latif for her leadership as acting university registrar during the interim period while the search has been underway. I have no doubt that under Marisa’s leadership, the Office of the Registrar will continue to foster a culture of service excellence and will be a key contributor to the ongoing enhancement of the student experience,” said Strzelczyk.