For the fourth consecutive year, the Financial Times has ranked Ivey Business School as the best executive education provider in Canada. Ivey placed first in Canada for both custom and open programming.

For custom programs, Ivey placed first in Canada in 13 of the 14 categories measured by the Financial Times. This represents programs Ivey faculty members have designed specifically for corporate clients.

In terms of open programs, Ivey’s highest-ranking categories included excellence in faculty, international location, teaching methods and materials as well as preparation.

Executive education at the school is designed and delivered by The Ivey Academy. It’s well known as a centre for innovation in executive development, blending contemporary academic research with practical, case-based, experiential learning and industry expertise.

“We’re extremely proud to maintain our position as the top executive education provider in Canada,” said Bryan Benjamin, executive director, The Ivey Academy. “A further highlight is the fact that the FT ranking methodology places significant weight on the feedback provided directly by our clients and participants. These outstanding results reinforce the exceptional quality and impact of our programs and faculty and reflect the strength of our client relationships.”

For a complete overview of the executive education ranking check out the Financial Times ranking here.