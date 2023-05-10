Western achieved top marks in the 2023 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Stars University Ratings, becoming the only Canadian university to obtain the “five stars plus” status this year, and among just 20 institutions globally.

QS Stars rates higher-education institutions around the world on an opt-in basis, comparing international connections, research success, inclusiveness, teaching, employability of graduates, innovation and facilities, among other categories.

“Western’s QS Stars rating highlights our commitment to high-quality education, first-class facilities and the inclusive community culture we are building. We are proud to be recognized for creating powerful learning and life experiences for all our students,” said Florentine Strzelczyk, provost and vice-president (academic).

Western earned five stars, the top grade, across each category in which it was measured, with a total score of 936 out of 1,000. In three categories – employability for graduates, internationalization, and innovation – it achieved perfect scores.

How Western was rated:

Overall: 5 Stars Plus

Internationalization: 5 Stars

Reviews faculty and exchange programs, international research collaborations, as well as diversity and proportion of international students.

Teaching: 5 Stars

Considers student satisfaction, the proportion of faculty members with PhDs, and the faculty-to-student ratio.

Research: 5 Stars

Analyzes volume and impact of research, funding allocated to research and the university’s reputation among academics.

Employability: 5 Stars

Includes employment rate among graduates, career support services and the university’s reputation among employers.

Facilities: 5 Stars

Considers student accommodations, medical and sporting facilities, library expenditure, religious and social rooms and student clubs or societies.

Innovation: 5 Stars

Includes patents, incubators, spin-off companies and industrial research collaborations.

Inclusiveness: 5 Stars

Analyzes access and support for disabled students, the proportion of students from low-income backgrounds, gender balance and diversity among the student body and scholarship or bursaries.

Specialist Criteria: Library & Information Management, 5 Stars

Reviews an institution’s highest-ranked subject area and any national or international accreditations.

Western previously earned the “five plus stars” rating in 2020. Ratings are valid for three years.

The program “shines a light on both the excellence and the diversity of the rated institution,” according to QS Stars.