They cleaned up garbage, washed windows, trimmed shrubs, and planted flowers – all in support of the United Way Elgin Middlesex (UWEM) Day of Caring.

Members of Western’s United Way campaign committee, the University Students’ Council (USC), faculty and staff members and retirees joined more than 500 volunteers from 31 workplaces across our region on June 8 in rolling up their sleeves to improve lives locally.

The day brought the collective energy of the community together to provide hands-on help to 33 agencies across London and St.Thomas and in Middlesex and Elgin counties.

This year Western was partnered with London Cares – The Hub, a United Way funded agency providing street outreach, resting space, and housing stability services to help individuals experiencing chronic and persistent homelessness. Western volunteers were tasked with sprucing up their building and property at 602 Queen’s Avenue in London.

Professor Abe Oudshoorn was among the Western volunteers. Oudshoorn is managing editor of the International Journal on Homelessness, and appreciated the opportunity to give back.

“It’s clear those working on the frontlines of homelessness prevention are facing more stressors than ever before. If we from academia can offer just a little support through this day, to let people know we care for and support them, I’m hoping we can be a part of sustaining this vital work,” he said.

Due to the pandemic, it was the first time in three years the event took place.

“We are so pumped by this year’s return of Day of Caring. I can think of few other one-day events that generate so much impact for everyone involved and transform the community in such a significant way,” said Kelly Ziegner, president and CEO of UWEM.

With the backing of their employers, volunteers collectively spent almost 3,000 hours giving time and labour to their communities.

USC President Sunday Ajak has lived in London for 21 years and lent his support to the day. “We are a [student] population that wants to give back to the community that gives so much to us, he said. I love it when the Western family goes out together in force, all in support of the same cause.”

This was the 22nd year for Day of Caring.

“This day reminds all of us that the university exists as a part of the community, not separate from it. It is important that we make this a reality through getting out beyond the gates and going to where need exists in our city,” said Oodshoorn.

Western has a long history of supporting the United Way.

Last year, Western raised $612,569 in support of UWEM making it the largest United Way employee/retiree giving campaign in Elgin Middlesex and the second-largest university campaign in Canada. In total, 512 individual employees donated along with 211 retirees.

The University’s 2023-24 campaign will officially kickoff this fall, and the committee hopes it will be another successful year of fundraising.