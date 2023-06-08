Friends and families will gather at Western June 12 to 23 to celebrate the graduating Class of 2023.

Convocation ceremonies will take place at Alumni Hall, where more than 8,000 students will receive their degrees, diplomas and certificates. As graduates, they will join approximately 355,000 Western alumni in 160 countries.

Western’s Indigenous Student Graduation ceremony was held March 31 to celebrate the achievements of Indigenous students graduating this spring. Graduates were gifted with Western Indigenous Student Centre stoles. For students, the stoles are a visual symbol of pride in their Indigenous heritage and can also be worn during Western convocation ceremonies in June or October.

Graduate stories

Western News celebrates the Class of 2023 by sharing stories of some of our graduates’ journeys.

Nursing grad shifts perspective on past, gains hope for the future

Demo Kaltabanis stared in awe as he stepped inside his residence room at Saugeen-Maitland Hall four years ago. For the first time in his life, he had his own bed, his own desk and a quiet space. It was one of many transformative experiences at Western, putting him on a path to embrace his experience with poverty, shine as a leader and an advocate, and make meaningful contributions to the education of future nurses. Read more

The logic game: Math graduate breaks barriers, builds business at Western

Victoria Quance is breaking barriers as a woman in the male-dominated field of math. But she’s more interested in driving change than hanging around in the spotlight. Quance is using her math skills to better her community and contribute to scientific research, helping students in a thriving tutoring business as well as taking on a summer contract at Western, working with a team of avian experts. Read more



Outside the comfort zone: Tony Xu embraced learning in and out of the classroom

Tony Xu kept his head in the books during his first year at Western. It paid off: far from just dedicating himself to his coursework, he also developed a tool to make scientific papers more accessible for the average student. Now graduating from software engineering and commerce and on his way to a master’s program, Xu has a burgeoning resume and an extracurricular calendar to match. Read more



‘There are people who will help’: Biology grad cherishes undergrad journey

Alyssa Harvey didn’t always believe she would one day walk across the stage at a graduation ceremony to receive her undergraduate degree in biology. “Taking more than four years to graduate was really hard for me,” Harvey said. “It feels like you’ve got to get it done, and if you’re not doing it on the right timeline, then it feels – or at least, it felt at the time – like there’s no point doing it at all. But it’s very important to me. I’m so glad I stuck with it.” Read more



From student leader to valedictorian: Hailey Guertin’s journey of impact and achievement

Hailey Guertin’s passion for medicine, dedication to learning, and commitment to the community has shaped her journey throughout medical school. Now she is a graduate of Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry’s class of 2023 and was selected by her peers as valedictorian – the first from the Windsor campus – due to the positive impact she had on their tight-knit community as their class leader for two years. Read more

Honorary degree recipients

During convocation, Western will confer honorary degrees on 14 outstanding individuals for their contributions across a wide range of endeavours.

Ceremonial celebration

Rooted in tradition and history, convocation is a pivotal milestone in the life of a university student and an opportunity to celebrate achievements with peers and loved ones. Elements of note include:

Unique, hand-stitched banners: The convocation stage is adorned with banners, or gonfalons, designed and stitched by the members of the Canadian Embroiderers’ Guild, London, approximately 40 years ago. The project involved 50 of the Guild’s members and took two years to complete. Western President George Pederson (1985 to 1994) initiated the creation of the banners upon his arrival at Western. Designs and symbols for the faculty banners were suggested by the dean of each respective faculty or school, and the hood colours for degrees offered by the unit are incorporated in the banner design. The banners of the affiliated university colleges carry the Coat of Arms of each. The banner depicting Western’s coat of arms is dedicated to Pedersen.

Indigenous aspects: A student representative will carry the Indigenous gonfalon during the academic procession and bronzed moccasins will sit on stage. The gonfalon honours Indigenous diversity, identity and leadership at Western, and includes elements representing core beliefs that resonate with many Indigenous epistemologies. The moccasins honour those children whose remains continue to be recovered at residential school sites across Turtle Island, children who never had the chance to grow and experience a university education. Shoes, also carried in, will sit onstage during the ceremony.





Musical moments: Western’s Convocation Brass, started by professor Ken Bray in 1983 and today led by musical director and Don Wright Faculty of Music lecturer Shawn Spicer, will play pieces selected from an eclectic list that includes ABBA and Pixar medleys, We Don’t Talk About Bruno (Lin Manuel Miranda), Africa (Toto), the 1980 Olympic theme song, and Jesu Joy (Bach).

Welcome to the Western family

