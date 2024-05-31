Western’s Board of Governors has elected a new chair and vice-chair, welcoming Sarah Shortreed and Marlene McGrath to their respective new roles effective July 1.

Shortreed and McGrath, both Western alumni, will hold two-year terms.

Shortreed, BESc’89, has served as a governor since 2018 and vice-chair of the board since 2022. She is passionate about championing Towards Western at 150, the university’s strategic plan.

“Our role is to inspire the community with the strategic plan and to execute it in that same spirit. The idea of ‘Western’ is not a singular idea or group, but a collection of communities that are aligned around the strategy,” Shortreed said.

“We need to continue to build community, through people, using the strategy. There are a few words from the opening section that really resonate with me: inclusion, creativity, energized and progress.”

The Board of Governors sets the strategic direction for Western, with the support of the university’s Senate.

Decades of leadership experience

A mechanical engineering grad, Shortreed is an independent director at Associated Engineering. Previously, she was executive vice-president and chief technology officer at energy company ATCO. She also worked at Bruce Power, BlackBerry, IBM Canada and Union Gas, with expertise in cybersecurity, the business of technology and complex multi-stakeholder program management and operations.

Shortreed is a fellow in the Canadian Academy of Engineering and a former board member with the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council. She has previous board experience with multiple social service agencies, theatre groups and industry organizations.

Serving as vice-chair of Western’s Board of Governors for the last two years offered valuable training under the leadership of outgoing chair Keith Gibbons, Shortreed said.

“I’m grateful for that opportunity. It is an honour to become chair myself. Both sides of my family have been a part of Western for generations, and I feel a sense of duty as I take on the role,” she said.

Western a ‘life-changing experience’

Marlene McGrath, LLB’86, is a former senior vice-president of human resources for 3M Company. Before that, she was general counsel for 3M Canada and director of the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board of Ontario. She is a dedicated community volunteer with past board experience leading several local charities and corporations and was honoured as a YMCA Woman of Excellence. Currently she sits on the boards of McCormick Care Group, Ivey Business School Foundation, Ivey Advisory Board and Samuel, Son & Co.

She first joined Western’s Board of Governors in 2022.

“The collective talent of the team and the dedication to the mission and values of Western allows for meaningful discussion and debate focused on people, strategy and community,” McGrath said.

“Being a student at Western was a life-changing experience. I want to share that experience with others to positively impact their career and life. Devoting time through the Board of Governors is one small way to contribute.”

Western’s Board of Governors is responsible for overall governance of the university, including property and finance decisions, such as budget approval, spending oversight and setting fees. The board also appoints the university’s president and vice-presidents.