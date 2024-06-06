Soumiya Sivasathiyanathan stepped into a totally different world when she took part in the Odgers Berndtson CEOx1Day program, shadowing the top executive of Knix.

Sivasathiyanathan is a third-year neuroscience student at Western. In April, she spent an entire day with Joanna Griffiths, the founder and CEO of Knix, an intimate apparel company based in Toronto.

“It was out of my wheelhouse because I am usually in labs. But it was great, I learned a lot,” said Sivasathiyanathan.

One of Sivasathiyanathan’s main motivators was her desire to explore the business world and develop a more well-rounded approach to her studies and career goals.

“How do I bridge this gap between the science and business worlds when it comes to scientific innovation?” Sivasathiyanathan said.

Throughout her day at the company, she gained valuable insights from Griffiths and other members of the Knix team. Griffiths described the original idea for Knix as an innovative solution for stress incontinence.

Additionally, Sivasathiyanathan said she learned the importance of using customer feedback to guide future business decisions. She also had a chance to attend a product design workshop where all company staff provided feedback on products and future marketing goals.

“It was a very open and warm environment. That part of the experience was really memorable,” she said. “It was interesting to see the attention to detail involved and open dialogue in terms of feedback with the marketing team.”

Sivasathiyanathan hopes to one day start a neurotech company and work in the field of neurodegenerative diseases.

“I hope to manage a team in the future, and I learned a lot of valuable insights on interpersonal relationships and conflict resolution at Knix,” Sivasathiyanathan said.

This included ensuring all voices are heard and that team members have the liberty to make mistakes and learn from them.

Sivasathiyanathan said she would encourage students from all academic backgrounds to apply for an experience like CEOx1Day. She wrote a blog further detailing her time at Knix.

“I pursued this purely out of curiosity. You can learn a lot of interesting ways of thinking from brilliant people,” Sivasathiyanathan said. “It can definitely translate to your career and learnings.”

Youngwon Kim shadows International Language Academy of Canada CEO

Ivey student Youngwon Kim spent a day with John DeFranco, CEO of the International Language Academy of Canada (ILAC), an accredited English language school based out of Toronto, Ont. and Vancouver, B.C.

“I was motivated to apply because I wanted to observe firsthand the priorities and decisions faced by industry leaders,” Kim said.

DeFranco showcased the importance of building a culture that is deeply aligned with the organization’s mission and core values. He exemplifies this commitment through his dedication to open communication, Kim said.

“He (DeFranco) actively seeks out – and values – input from every level of the organization, ensuring that everyone, from his team to teachers and students, has a voice. This approach not only promotes transparency but also fosters a sense of inclusivity and community,” Kim said.

He enjoyed the CEOx1Day program, saying it helped him understand the priorities and decisions faced by industry leaders. Kim highlighted his experience with DeFranco in a blog for Ivey.

“Observing a CEO’s daily responsibilities highlighted the multifaceted nature of leadership in real-world contexts.”

Rachel Zhu follows Mastercard Canada CEO

Rachel Zhu spent a day with the CEO of Mastercard Canada, Sasha Krstic.

Zhu learned a lot from Krstic, including how to balance the demands of both personal and professional life. The Mastercard executive even invited Zhu to her home to observe the “morning rush.”

“Krstic had an early morning call while also getting her daughter ready for school,” Zhu said.

The fourth-year Ivey student participated in internal strategy meetings, met leaders at all levels of the company and participated in various seminars and events, including a fireside chat with Mastercard’s general counsel.

Krstic also told Zhu to always be adaptable and curious, as opportunities can come at unexpected moments.

“Opportunities often present themselves before we feel fully prepared to take advantage of them, or conversely, after circumstances have changed and a window has closed,” Zhu wrote in a blog for Ivey.

“Careers rarely follow linear paths; and given the unpredictable nature of opportunity, we must learn to be adaptable and curious to seize opportunities when they arrive.”