Summer vacation has arrived. A time for play, swimming, hiking, enjoying nature and being active.

Not so fast.

Recent research shows the summer months may be some of the most inactive, especially amongst children, according to Western expert Trish Tucker.

A professor in the school of occupational therapy in Western’s Faculty of Health Sciences, Tucker works to help children get on a healthy trajectory from a young age, and a big component of that is daily activity. Tucker answered questions about kids’ physical activity, including the role of climate change and what parents can do to keep their kids moving during the break.

Western News: Are children getting enough activity in the summer?

Trish Tucker: Despite parents’ perceptions that their kids are more active in the summer, a recent study from researchers in University of Primorska looked at children six to nine years old and showed that physical activity dropped by 53 per cent during the summer months. Moreover, time spent in sedentary activities, including time on screens, increases. This suggests monitoring screen time in the summer is important.

Like “summer learning loss,” which is the loss of academic skills and knowledge over the course of summer vacation, a decline in movement behaviours is also apparent. Therefore, it is important to engage children in physical activity over the summer for both their physical and mental health.

How much activity should children be getting daily?

TT: The Canadian 24-Hour Movement Guidelines provide daily recommendations for children with respect to physical activity, sedentary behaviour (screen time) and sleep. Children two to four years-old should achieve 180 minutes of physical activity of any intensity daily. However, children ages three or four should have 60 minutes of their 180 minutes be moderate or vigorous in nature (active play).

For children five years and up, 60 minutes of physical activity at a moderate to vigorous intensity is the daily goal, with several additional hours of movement at lower intensities as well. Finally, kids five and up should incorporate vigorous physical activities, and muscle and bone strengthening activities, at least three days per week.

Why aren’t children getting enough activity in the summer?

TT: Possible reasons for seasonal differences in physical activity might include the loss of regular physical activity as part of school routines, such as recess, physical education class, or even active transportation to and from school. The structured school day provides daily opportunities for kids to move their bodies. In summer, the disruption in that routine may give kids a freedom to engage in even more outdoor play, but we need to capitalize on that time.

A lack of safe places to play is also a huge barrier to physical activity. Access to parks and playgrounds is incredibly important and not equitably distributed. We also have a sedentary adult cohort acting as role models for children.

Is climate change playing a role in lowering activity levels?

TT: Climate change is emerging as a new barrier for children and youth to get more active. With more weather-related shutdowns for air quality and extreme temperatures, the opportunities for kids to get outside safely have been compromised. Given kids are more active outside than inside, this is a problem.

For hot temperatures, getting outside early in the morning is one way to get moving. Another option could include going for hikes, given the shade available in forests, which keep the body temperature lower. Or simply turning on a sprinkler and letting kids run through it keeps the body cool, while also keeping them moving. Appropriate sunscreen, and hydration (water), along with short increments outside can ensure kids get time to be active, while also controlling their risk and exposure.

The cooler months offer opportunity for outdoor activity away from extreme heat. Parents should ensure children are dressing appropriately for winter weather, staying out for short increments and checking in on kids to ensure they aren’t too cold.

No matter the time of year always listen to your body, and listen to your child, in their ability to manage extreme temperatures and air quality.

What are some tips for keeping kids active?

TT: Get them outside, find them a friend and identify safe and inviting spaces for them to play. Get them to walk the dog, have a dance party inside, use chalk and draw an obstacle course on your driveway. Go on nature walks, and get kids moving, before they access the screens.

As parents, we need to not only provide opportunities for our kids to be active, but to participate with them, and show kids the importance (and joy) of being active ourselves.

What are the benefits of proper activity levels?

TT: Physical activity is linked to both physiological and psychological health benefits, including a healthier body composition, stronger muscles and bones and improved quality of life. We also see mental health benefits, better self-regulation and improved academic performance. Without sufficient physical activity levels, children do not experience these benefits.

Following the activity guidelines can lead to better cardiorespiratory and musculoskeletal fitness, academic achievement and cognition, ability to manage emotions and regulation, pro-social behaviours, cardiovascular and metabolic health and overall quality of life. Moreover, physical activity levels tend to track over the lifetime, with activity habits formed early in life setting the foundation for physical activity levels for children, youth and adults. Therefore, these health benefits can be experienced as children grow and develop.