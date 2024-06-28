Five Western alumni have been named to the Order of Canada, one of the country’s highest honours.

Governor General Mary Simon announced 83 new appointments to the Order of Canada on June 27.

“The Order of Canada recognizes individuals who have made positive and lasting impacts on communities here in Canada, or who have brought honour to our country abroad,” Simon said in a statement. “Congratulations to the new appointees and thank you to the nominators who cast a spotlight on their achievement, purpose and exceptional talent.”

The Order of Canada began in 1967. It has since invested nearly 8,000 people who have “enriched the lives of others and made a difference to this country.”

There are three levels. Members of the Order of Canada are recognized for their service to a particular community or field. Officers are appointed for their high degree of achievement or merit, especially for service to the entire country or humanity at large. Companions of the Order of Canada, the highest recognition, have made contributions of the highest degree to Canada or the world.

The most recent Western alumni appointed to the Order of Canada:

Officers of the Order of Canada

Stephen Poloz, MA’79, PhD’82, who sits on Western’s Board of Governors, previously served as governor of the Bank of Canada and CEO of Export Development Canada. Simon’s announcement described Poloz as a speaker, scholar and author who “helped facilitate our country’s international trade and promote its economic well-being.”

Douglas Stephan, PhD’80, is a world leader in chemistry research. A fellow of the Royal Society and the Royal Society of Canada, he is best known for his groundbreaking work articulating the “Frustrated Lewis Pair” concept in chemistry. Stephan makes new molecules and commercialized one such discovery, now used at one of the largest chemical manufacturers in the world.

Members of the Order of Canada

David Ben, LLB’87, artistic director of Magicana, is “one of the finest sleight-of-hand artists in the world,” according to Simon’s announcement. The stage magician, author and magic historian is one of the founders of Magicana, which is dedicated to the exploration and advancement of magic as an art form.

Stephen Randall, BA’66, is an author, academic and expert advisor on international relations and member of the Royal Society of Canada. He founded University of Calgary’s Latin American Research Centre and is also a founding member of the Canadian Council for the Americas Alberta.

Don Simpson, BA’57, MA’64, PhD’71, has dedicated his life to cross-cultural leadership and creating global connections. He is chief explorer of Innovation Expedition and describes his seven-decade career around the world as an educator, entrepreneur, researcher and consultant as “eclectic.”