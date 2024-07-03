Counterfeiters are getting increasingly more sophisticated in forging everything from diplomas and currency to medications and artwork. While protective measures such as luminescent markings – which glow under ultraviolet light – have been around for a while, forgers have figured out how to exploit the weaknesses in these techniques.

Now a team of Westerm researchers has developed a promising new approach that offers multiple levels of anti-counterfeiting protection, making identifying markings that much harder to forge. The technology they’ve developed uses materials with a property called persistent luminescence (PersL).

The luminescent materials currently in use for anti-counterfeiting become visible when exposed to UV light, but stop glowing when the light source is removed.

The new materials created by the Western team – using the Canadian Light Source at the University of Saskatchewan – are inorganic phosphor nanoparticles that remain visible to the human eye for several minutes after UV light is turned off. They also give off a shade of red light that’s not easily reproduced. And most significantly – an identification mark can be “programmed” to disappear in stages, with some elements vanishing almost immediately, while other elements fade away over several minutes.