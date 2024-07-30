Londoner and reigning Olympic decathlon gold-medalist Damian Warner will look to defend his title at the 2024 Summer Olympics August 2 and 3 with a very purple-and-proud support system.

Warner is backed by a team of coaches, all of whom have connections to Western. Vickie Croley, BEd’87, head coach of the Mustangs track-and-field team; Dave Collins, Mustangs pole-vaulting coach; Dennis Nielsen, BA’85, BEd’86, former Mustang student-athlete (1982-84); and Gar Leyshon, Warner’s high school coach and former Mustang wrestler, are all in Paris to support Warner on his Olympic journey.

The Mustangs also provided all of the facilities for his training leading up to the Games.

Croley, who wrapped her 31st year with the Mustangs this past April, has been coaching Warner in the decathlon since 2010. The sport involves competing in ten separate track-and-field events over a two-day period: 100m, 400m, 1500m, 110m hurdles, long jump, high jump, pole vault, discus throw, javelin throw and shotput.

“I’m incredibly proud to play a part in the success of one of Canada’s all time most successful athletes and Olympians. He is not only a special athlete but a special person. How can anyone involved on his team not be honoured?” said Croley.

Training athletes as individuals



The four-time Ontario University Athletics’ (OUA) Track and Field Coach of the Year believes her secret to success involves a very individualized approach to each athlete.

“It is important to get to know how they learn best and cater their training to each individual when possible. For example, some are visual learners, while some use rhythm better. Also, a new athlete may not be ready for the same volume as a more experienced athlete,” said Croley.

Croley’s coaching resume boasts an extensive list of accolades, including achievements for Western, Team Canada and across the greater athletics community. This year, both the men’s and women’s Mustangs teams finished first at the OUA Provincial Championships and second and fourth in the women’s and men’s categories at the U SPORTS Championships.

Collins also has an impressive record and has been a part of the Mustangs track and field program for 17 years. He coaches Warner in pole vault.

“You listen to what the athlete wants to do and collaborate. It is always exciting to prepare for a major competition, things become more focused and there is different energy at practices,” said Collins.

When asked just how special Warner’s third Olympic appearance is, Collins said, “I am always proud when an athlete achieves a goal whether it be a personal best or making U SPORTS championships, but of course making the Olympics is something special.”

Purple training facilities

The Western Mustangs are also an official supporter of Warner and his team, providing the facilities for his training.

Thompson Recreation and Athletic Centre houses an indoor track and Western Alumni Stadium is home to a new outdoor track and field area, both of which enable Warner to train year-round at high-quality facilities.

“Having access to both the indoor and outdoor tracks has been incredible and 100 per cent necessary for his training success and for the future development of the next generation,” said Croley.

This also means Mustangs track-and-field team members often train alongside Warner.

“Damian has been an incredible role model for our Western athletes,” said Croley. “They not only benefit from being around an Olympic champion but they help Damian too. “They motivate each other during tough workouts, hold each other accountable to rest, and share in the daily experiences of their training.”

Croley believes Warner has it in him to win Olympic gold again. “I expect him to be in a position to be at his best which could result in another gold medal and record. He is in the best shape of his life and seems to be in a very good place mentally.”

Read more about Western’s connections at the 2024 Olympics.

