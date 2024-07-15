Western hosted 1,457 education counsellors and admission officers during the International Association for College Admission Counseling (International ACAC) conference July 8 to 11.

The event brought guests from more than 85 countries to London, Ont. Dozens of sessions unfolded across campus – and beyond – including more than 80 workshops, three fairs and social events such as a fun run, golf tournament and stargazing.

The conference drew a wide variety of experts in the field:

706 university and college admissions professionals

608 high school counselors

143 representatives of international education organizations

The opening ceremony included a keynote address from author and poet Matthew Dawkins, BA’23, and a performance by Western cheerleaders, followed by a reception at Thompson Arena with sports entertainment and food from “coast to coast.”

Western is the only institution to host the conference twice, having previously welcomed International ACAC to campus in 2019. In recognition, this year’s theme was “Welcome Home.”

“Western is committed to creating a more dynamic global campus that thrives by incorporating diverse perspectives into our teaching, learning and research,” said Florentine Strzelczyk, Western’s provost and vice-president (academic), recognizing the wide variety of guests who shared insights from around the world.

“We are proud and delighted to have hosted this conference for a second time, welcoming back this international network of professionals as we are all working to educate global citizens and offer enriching experiences for our students.”

The International ACAC conference is described as the “premier professional development event for international education professionals dedicated to serving students as they plan for, and transition to, postsecondary education.”

In addition to daytime programming, organizers planned evening social events such as bingo, dodgeball and stargazing.

The focus throughout the four-day event was on developing and improving support for students as they embark on higher education journeys.

“International ACAC brings together over 4,000 members from nearly every country in the world to support secondary students transitioning to higher education. Our annual conference supports our membership to engage in meaningful conversations, learn from our peers, and share our experiences,” said Wilson Lee, president of International ACAC, who also thanked Western for its hospitality.