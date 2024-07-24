The Wampum Learning Lodge (WLL) was a hub of excitement last week as 30 Indigenous youth sent racing robots towards stacks of paper cups as part of Western’s Mini-University program.

The youth, aged 11 to 13 years, commanded their Dash robots using code they learned to write during the engineering component of a summer camp that also included visual arts and Indigenous cultural teachings. A second camp for youth aged 14 to 17 runs Aug. 6 to Aug. 9.

Overseen by the Office of Indigenous Initiatives and delivered through the Indigenous Student Centre (ISC), “Mini-University is a time for Indigenous youth to experience what university life is like,” said Tyanna Soucy, BA’24, ISC community enhancement coordinator and part of the makwa clan from Atikameksheng Anishnawbek First Nation.

Participants explore various fields of study at Western through culturally relevant learning sessions with professors, students, Indigenous mentors and community members. They also stay in residence throughout the five-day camp.

“The point of the program is to allow them to explore what Western is about and to know they can incorporate their Indigenous identity. We offer a good balance of faculty visits and campus tours, but we also mix in events that show they are still rooted in their culture when they come here,” Soucy said.

That was the aim of having second-year engineering students, Mark Noble and Dominika Papaj, lead the STEM-based “robot bowling” activity within the dome at the WLL.

“The Wampum Learning Lodge itself is a cultural entity, and by bringing engineering here, we are showing you can bring academic studies into Indigenous spaces. It gives the youth a sense of taking back their power and what belongs to them,” Soucy said.

With its Sacred Fire area, outdoor classroom and medicine garden, the WLL also provided an optimal setting for Elder Mike Hopkins Sr. of Munsee-Delaware Nation to share fire teachings and for the youth to learn about native plants and Indigenous agriculture.

Campus visits included tours of McIntosh Gallery and stargazing at the Cronyn Observatory.

From Mini-U camper to mentor

Holly Peters of Walpole Island First Nation attended Mini-University more than 10 years ago.

Today the second-year criminology student is a mentor with the program.

“It feels like I’ve come full circle,” she said. “After being in Mini-U, I always wanted to be a mentor because it’s so fun, but also because of the way my mentors really impacted my life. I wanted the chance to be that person for other kids.”

Peters found lasting friendships and a new vision for her future through the program.

“It really helped me decide what kind of life I wanted to lead and what path I needed to follow to break the cycle that came with my home life. The program really helps give you a sense of community, especially if you haven’t had that because of the impacts of the residential school system. It starts that reconnection with your Indigenous heritage.”

Learning together

Western student and Mini-University team lead Isabel Higgon, BESc’23, said if she’d had the chance to attend a similar camp as a child, she would have jumped at the chance.

In addition to the satisfaction she feels sharing her love of STEM with youth, Higgon said she’s grateful for the opportunity to learn the cultural teachings alongside the campers.

“My community is Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation in Alberta, but I grew up in London, (Ont.). I went to pow wows, but that was the extent of it. Being able to be part of this camp with its mixture of academic and cultural teaching is really great. I’m able to learn a lot , and I’m loving it. I’m learning from the campers, and I hope they are learning from me and the other mentors,” said Higgon, who’s currently pursuing a concurrent degree in astrophysics and Japanese studies.

The week wrapped up with a graduation ceremony where the students received special certificates and final encouraging words from their mentors.

Soucy and her team are now preparing to welcome the second wave of campers in August and look forward to connecting with another group of potential future Western students.

“The youth really enjoy being here,” she said. “Seeing them happy to participate is probably one of the best rewards for me. Having just graduated from Western, my hopes and dreams are to eventually see these young kids come here and make this space their own.”