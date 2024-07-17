Nate McKibbon is just days away from living out a dream he’s had for years.

As the video and performance analyst for the Canadian women’s basketball team at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the Western Mustangs women’s basketball coach is at a personal and professional high point.

“It has been my lifelong dream to be a part of the Olympics. I can’t wait for the experience and then the opportunity to bring all I’ve learned back to Western,” McKibbon said.

“It’s easy to look at it in isolation, but for a lot of these athletes this is a culmination of years and years worth of preparation. I’ve been very fortunate to coach some of these athletes from the time they were in middle school . . . To get to witness the peak of their athletic careers has been so cool.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.



McKibbon is recognized across Canada for his exceptional coaching and has held national appointments with Canada Women’s Basketball since 2014, including with the International Federation of Basketball World Championships and the International University Sports Federation Games.



“The biggest thing I’ve learned is just continue to show up and continue to do good work, and good things will happen,” McKibbon said.

Coaching for Olympic success

Even a year ago, McKibbon had no idea he’d be heading to Paris to witness some of the best players in the world compete for their countries.

He’ll help Team Canada on and off the basketball court to ensure the women’s team is prepared for its toughest competitors, and executing a coordinated, intentional game strategy.

“We use statistics and video to help with teaching and skill acquisition. We monitor if skills are being transferred to competitive situations. We also break down individual and team concepts and skills so coaches can better show athletes what they’re doing on the court and communicate what they need to be done,” McKibbon said.

That evaluation and analysis also helps to set performance metrics, finesse techniques and scout out threatening opponents.

“We want to understand how our team performs at its best and come up with standards we need to meet to put ourselves in the best possible position to be successful,” McKibbon said.

“We have an outstanding coaching staff and support team – whether it be physiotherapy, strength conditioning, administrative staff – and we have outstanding talent at Canada Basketball,” McKibbon said, adding he sees a team with the potential and drive to go the distance.

“I just see so many capable people that are so invested. We will do the best we can, play at our best and I think we can compete with anyone in the world.” – Nate McKibbon, Canadian women’s basketball team video and performance analyst

The Canadian women’s basketball Olympic schedule kicks off July 29 against France, followed by Australia on Aug. 1 and Nigeria three days later. If successful, they will move onto the playoff stage.

The journey to Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Working with an Olympic team is a journey that starts long before the opening ceremony. For the women’s basketball roster, that meant multiple training camps across Canada and an early departure for Europe in time to prepare for the Games to begin.

McKibbon credited his wife, Jenna, for her support and sacrifice to make this life-changing trip possible.

“I’m very conscious that it’s not just my journey. It’s the journey of all those that allow me the opportunity to be in a position like this,” said McKibbon, who’s heading into his sixth season as head coach of the Western Mustangs Women’s Basketball team.

He thanked Western’s director of sports and recreation Christine Stapleton for bringing him to the university and providing opportunities along the way.

This fall, McKibbon will enter the second year of his master’s program at Western’s Faculty of Health Sciences, studying management and leadership in kinesiology.

“I’ve always thought about doing more education but the timing never seemed right. Last year we hired our first full time assistant coach and since we found such a capable candidate in Meg Wilson, I finally felt I had the support with our team that I could dedicate some of my time to my own education,” McKibbon said.

He said the department of kinesiology has been incredibly welcoming and accommodating despite his hectic schedule.

“I wasn’t always the best student during my time as an undergraduate, so this was a big opportunity for me to grow as a student, show my athletes that education is important to our program and connect with our campus community beyond sport.”

‘Belief in our athletes’

As a club, high school and now university coach, McKibbon has helped develop more than 20 athletes who went on to represent Canada on the international stage and dozens of athletes who played post-secondary basketball here or south of the border.

His recipe for success is founded on the power of belief.

“There are a million and one different ways of playing basketball and there’s a million and one ways to solve the different problems that basketball presents. I would love to say that we have all the answers – technically, tactically – but I think the biggest thing we try to provide is belief in our athletes and for them to believe in themselves.”

And it’s easy to share that belief when your passion is fueled by the athletes you coach.

McKibbon said he’s amazed by all his players accomplish – not just in sport.

“To see what they do day in and day out in the classroom, in the community, and then on the court – to watch their achievements and see how much they go through and how hard they work – it’s always inspirational. It makes it real easy to come to work.”