Allan Gaikwad loved his time at Western’s “Overnight Experience” in July so much, he wanted to come back and participate in the program again a month later.



It helped all his summertime worries melt away.

He enjoyed getting a taste of university, sleeping in a residence room and meeting other incoming students through laser tag, karaoke and board games.

“I was a little nervous during the summer, but during the event I built friend groups, and it solidified the idea that everyone is in the same boat, eager to make social connections,” Gaikwad said.

“We all bonded so well. I was able to be myself. I’m so excited for university, I’m counting down the days.”

Overnight Experience is part of Western’s slate of supports to help first-year students and their families ease into university life. It includes social activities, academic details and the chance to stay in a Western residence room before students move in for the real thing.

Support for incoming students like Gaikwad begins long before they step foot on campus.

Western Launch – a suite of free programs designed to welcome, empower and reduce worries for those making the transition to university – provides online services and in-person events that start as soon as a student accepts their offer.

“We’re really trying to foster early ways of helping them feel like they belong here at Western,” said Leslie Gloor Duncan, associate director of transition, leadership and enrichment in Western’s Student Experience office.

“These programs are also about ensuring students have what they need to feel fully prepared for their arrival in September. It’s different for every student and every family.”

Extensive transition programs

As part of Western Launch, students can access multiple programs, such as one-on-one course advising to help navigate course registration or confirm program requirements. Faculty Fridays help connect soon-to-be classmates, plus upper-year students and staff in their faculties. SmartStart is an online program to help students brush up on key academic concepts and skills they will need through their journey at Western.

New this year, Launch Online offers step-by-step support for students and families preparing to make the jump to university. The online platform includes checklists, training and tools to help keep track of important dates.

“It really helps to pull everything together. It points students in the right direction for what they need,” said Cambrie Taylor, coordinator of student experience and engagement.

Student leaders say they see Western’s wraparound supports working.

“You can physically see how much of a weight is lifted off their shoulders,” said Aamna Masud, a fourth-year medical sciences student who helped lead summer transition programs like Overnight Experience.

“These programs are available for a reason. There really is something for everyone.”

Students and families comforted

Gaikwad met new friends and got to know Western during the Faculty Friday and Overnight Experience events he attended this summer. The incoming engineering student said the activities struck a good balance between preparation for the upcoming year and keeping events fun and social.

He’s already planning an intramural dodgeball team with a fellow student he met.

“Sometimes they come in stressed, but by the time they leave, they feel so much better, so much more welcome,” said Alaya Bhimani, a fourth-year psychology student.

“They feel so much more prepared to come here in September; they have insight into what the next eight months of their life is going to look like.”

And Gaikwad’s experience is emblematic of many incoming first year students – and parents – who find support, excitement and a sense of safety in Western’s transition programming.

“Being able to welcome not just the students but also their caregivers and family members is really wonderful because it increases the accessibility of these programs and promotes that family transition into university life,” Taylor said.

‘Peace of mind’

Veronica Hurtado had her mind put at ease during Western’s Overnight Experience.

The mother of an incoming student, she met four other mothers during a dinner in one of the residence dining halls. The women have kept in touch, even forming a chat group for support.

“I really appreciate the time and effort Western puts into these sessions. The process is not only for our kids, but for us as well. It’s peace of mind,” Hurtado said.

The Overnight Experience parent portion of the program is supported by funding from Western’s Parr Centre for Thriving. It is one of six 2024-2025 projects funded by the Parr Centre as part of a larger effort called Empowering First-Year Success. The goal is to engage and educate parents – in many cases, an important of a student’s support system – by sharing signs of a typical transition to university, including the normal challenges many students face, as well as concerning signals that may indicate their child’s mental health is suffering.

Hurtado said she now feels better equipped to notice red flags and share on-campus recommendations.

“The most important part is how many resources are there to help students,” she said. “The attention to detail and care for students really stood out for us. We’re in love with Western already.”