A stray used toothpick lodged in Iman M’Hiri’s foot set her on a journey that ultimately brought her to Western to study at the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry.

The toothpick caused osteomyelitis, an infection of the bone, causing M’Hiri to require treatment at the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in Toronto.

“At SickKids, I was inspired by how the medical community came together to care for me,” she said. “They were like superheroes. From that moment, I knew I had found my calling: to be a physician and part of a health-care team.”

As M’Hiri grew older, her love for medical sciences, research and community service grew stronger.

Now, the third-year medical student is the 2024 Western University recipient of the Canadian Medical School Hall of Fame (CMHF) award for demonstrating academic excellence and outstanding leadership.

Schulich Communications sat down with M’Hiri to hear her thoughts on this honour and to learn more about her inspiring journey.

Schulich Communications: Can you share more about your upbringing?

Iman M’Hiri: I was born in Toronto, Ont. and grew up in Oakville, Ont. My parents immigrated from Tunisia at age 18 after receiving scholarships to study engineering at the University of Toronto and Ohio State. Education was very important to my parents, who recognized it as a privilege. They emphasized hard work and the importance of always giving back to our communities.

How did your experiences shape the way you view medicine?

IM: My mother was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and passed away in September 2023. She had a long and difficult battle that she faced with enormous courage, patience and grace. The care she received was exemplary. Her palliative care team was especially considerate of my family and mother’s wishes and were always prepared to answer our questions and support us during the most difficult time of our lives. I am enormously grateful to these physicians, who truly exemplified what it means to be an empathetic and culturally competent practitioner. Their actions demonstrated the type of physician I would like to be and how I would like to practice medicine in a manner that is cognizant of patient needs, their families’ comfort and respectful of diverse backgrounds.

Tell us about your experiences at Schulich Medicine & Dentistry. What are some of the major life lessons you’ve learned here?

IM: I have always been a social person who enjoyed making friends and collaborating with others. Over the last two years, I have developed relationships with peers that have been instrumental during the most challenging times of my life. Last year, in addition to losing my mother, I had my son during the heaviest part of our medical curriculum. I could not have been successful if not for the encouragement of peers and the support system I established during my first year in medicine. I will forever cherish these moments with my peers and look forward to a lifetime of friendship together.

What Canadian Medical Hall of Fame laureate inspires you?

IM: Dr. Harvey Chochinov is a palliative care expert whose research in understanding the psychosocial aspects of terminal illness, alongside his advocacy for dignity-preserving, culturally competent care, has directly enhanced the end-of-life care that patients receive. His passion for scholarship and advocacy has improved patient-centred medicine and resonates with my desire to do the same. I admire how these values came together to inform his professional successes.

Dr. Chochinov’s sentiments towards death with dignity and familial support are moving, especially for someone who has lost a loved one. As my mother’s caregiver, I was deeply impacted by her health journey and as a future physician I was moved by my experience with her palliative care team. I have a deep respect for the physicians who provide care that addresses the physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs of patients and their families.

What does it mean to receive this award? How will it inspire you in the future?

IM: I am so honoured to receive this award. As a Muslim woman and visible minority, my lived experiences have left me with enormous gratitude for the opportunity to serve my future patients. Like Dr. Chochinov, I would like to be a physician leader who helps foster trust, respect and empathy for all. This award reinforces my commitment to providing culturally competent patient care that is considerate of the diversity of Canadians and reflects my passion for medicine.

Do you have any advice for young students who wish to pursue medicine?

IM: Persevere. If this is what you truly wish to do, then do not give up. I encourage young students to reflect on their reasons for wanting to pursue medicine, the strengths and skills they can offer and to be resilient in their quest to become medical practitioners.