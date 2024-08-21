The Dellelce family have extended their long-standing commitment to Western through a significant gift supporting students, research and aspiring entrepreneurs across campus.

Perry Dellelce, BA’85, LLD’22, has championed the Western student experience since his early years as an undergraduate. Beyond graduation, he’s remained a resolute volunteer and donor.

“We are deeply grateful for the Dellelce family’s generous and long-time support of Western. Perry is one of our closest friends and among our most outstanding alumni, who tirelessly gives back to benefit future generations of students,” said Western President Alan Shepard.

The Dellelce family’s most recent gift establishes the Susan, Perry, Taylor and Nicholas Dellelce Strategic Priorities Fund, created to support projects and programs that enhance teaching, research and scholarship, and will also be used to enhance Western’s capacity to deliver entrepreneurship programming across campus.

As a founder and Managing Partner of Wildeboer Dellelce LLP – one of Canada’s leading corporate finance, transactional and entrepreneurial law firms – and a current member of Western’s Morrissette Institute for Entrepreneurship advisory board and fundraising committee, Dellelce saw the decision to support entrepreneurship and innovation as a natural fit.

“The beauty of Western’s entrepreneurial program is that it crosses all disciplines and academic backgrounds,” Dellelce said. “That aspect is very attractive to us.”

Supporting teaching and learning also aligns with the Dellelce family’s philanthropic values.

“Education and research are key to solving the problems we see in the world today, so our focus has always been on supporting education initiatives ─ scholarships, programs or investments in capital projects ─ that facilitate learning.” – Perry Dellelce BA’85, LLD’22

Announcing the Dellelce Family Bookstore

To recognize Dellelce’s service and his family’s generous and steadfast support, Western has named its bookstore in their honour.

The Dellelce Family Bookstore was officially announced Aug. 21 as the bookstore unveiled new branding on its sign, website and social media accounts.

“We’re proud to see the bookstore bear the name of the Dellelce family,” said Chris Alleyne, associate vice-president, housing and ancillary services. “Their commitment to Western and Perry’s pride as a dedicated champion of the university are unmatched.”

Sue Dellelce said being associated with the bookstore, located at the heart of campus in the University Community Centre, resonates.

“Having our name on the bookstore gives people an idea of a family who wanted to contribute and be part of the day-to-day life of students,” she said.

She also noted how Western students, parents and alumni seek out branded Western merchandise in the store, eager to display the purple pride her family shares.

“The key element for us is the relationships and friendships we’ve built through the Western community,” she said. “Those connections started when Perry was a student and continue for our family today. It is the people we’ve met and the friendships we’ve built over the years that have resulted in our children feeling that same connection.”

From engaged student to dedicated volunteer and donor

After graduating with a bachelor of arts from Western, Dellelce earned his master of business administration from the University of Notre Dame and a bachelor of law from the University of Ottawa. He was called to the bar in 1992 and, with four other lawyers, founded Wildeboer Dellelce LLP in 1993.

As he grew his professional career, Dellelce strengthened his ties to Western, bringing the same enthusiasm he first showed serving as vice-president of Sydenham Hall residence to his roles on the Western Alumni Association Board of Directors, the Cabinet of Campaign Western and as vice-chair of the Be Extraordinary campaign.

In 2002, Dellelce was awarded the Albert Citation for embodying the spirit of Western and showing “exceptional efforts to enrich the university community and the lives of students.”

The Sudbury, Ont. native has fond memories of his formative years living in Sydenham Hall. During Campaign Western, as a tribute to Sydenham “den mother” and residence secretary Jean Dunlop, Dellelce and other alumni raised more than $500,000 to create the Jean Dunlop Residence Bursaries.

Besides Dellelce, the group of donors included: Jeff Capel, Dave Condon, Kevin Dane, Mark Hunter, Tom Karcz, Gord Love, Glenn Murphy, Paul Nathanielsz, Chris Tambakis, Dave Witt, Mike Zivot and Dario Zulich.

“The only way to keep experiencing university life is to stay involved,” Dellelce told Western News in 2014 when receiving the Purple and White Award, an honour recognizing “outstanding graduates who continue their support of the academic mission of the university through their enduring philanthropic interest in the institution.”

On June 24, 2022, Western recognized Dellelce’s ongoing commitment to the university with an honorary degree.

In his convocation address, he assured students: “You can live a life of service and success. They work together. Whether it is your time, your faith, your money or your friendship, always give back in a meaningful way.”

Philanthropy a family affair

It is the same advice he and Sue are mindful of passing on to their children, Taylor, 20, and Nicholas,18, who’ve been included in the family’s community service since their early teenage years.

“That’s when they were old enough to understand, so we made a family pact to involve them, because it’s important for them to learn and be part of the experience,” Sue said.

It’s a legacy of lessons passed on through generations, with both Sue and Perry’s families instilling the value of community service and supporting others.

“We’re big believers in giving back and Western has made a difference in our lives,” Dellelce said. “This is something we want our kids to know and appreciate, so involving them in our gift to Western was important to us.”

The family also supports advancements in healthcare, athletics and the arts.

Dellelce continues to actively serve on behalf of Western, from providing business and marketplace insights to engaging other alumni.

“Western is where philanthropy started for me,” he said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to stay involved and contribute to the university’s success.”