Julian Birkinshaw: I am British-born, came to Ivey in 1989 on the advice of a family friend, did the MBA, met my wife (Laura) during the program and stayed on for a PhD. I took an academic job in Sweden in 1995, then moved to London Business School in 1999, where I have been ever since.

Ivey Communications: Tell us a little bit about yourself.

Birkinshaw said he’s excited to help shape the future of Ivey in his new role. He began a five-year appointment on Aug. 1.

A proud Ivey graduate, Birkinshaw, MBA’91, PhD’95, still clearly remembers his first case class at Ivey more than 30 years ago and how life-changing the learning experience was.

For new Ivey Business School dean Julian Birkinshaw , returning to Ivey this month is a homecoming of sorts.

What stands out in your memory about your time at Ivey as an MBA and PhD student?

JB: I still have vivid memories of my MBA classes back in 1989, even down to the exchanges between faculty and fellow students on specific topics. It was a life-changing period for me, and the lessons from those classes have stayed with me ever since.

The PhD was a very different, but equally compelling, learning experience. I remember well the strong cohort of colleagues (including Derrick Neufeld, Fraser Johnson and Martha Maznevski), and the classes taught from the likes of Paul Beamish, Rod White and Chris Higgins with hundreds of pages of readings every week.

What is the focus of your research?

JB: These days, I am focused mostly on how large established firms can adapt to a rapidly shifting business environment. For example, my forthcoming book is called Resurgent and it describes how established firms are doing digital transformation. I also write about innovation, artificial intelligence and entrepreneurship in a large-firm context.

What are you most proud of in your career so far?

JB: I have made noteworthy contributions to academic thinking on such topics as corporate ambidexterity, management innovation and multinational subsidiaries. I am proud that my work has been picked up by fellow academics and in the business world through books I have written.

I am also very proud of changes I led at London Business School, notably creating the School’s Masters in Management in 2008, and leading its online and digital program development in the late 2010s.

What inspired you to move from London Business School to Ivey?

JB: Ivey is in my blood, and my wife and kids all have Canadian citizenship, so in many ways this is a natural move for me – to return to where I studied for my MBA and PhD 30 years ago. I am just excited about the opportunity to be able to make a difference – to shape Ivey’s future and to help it realize its potential on the world stage.

What do you see as Ivey’s strengths?

JB: Ivey is world renowned – deservedly so – for its commitment to case development and case teaching, and from what I have seen, the quality of the learning experience for our students is as good as any leading business school. Ivey has impressive thought leadership, mostly through the major research institutes but also many impressive individual faculty. I would also point to the exciting cross-university initiatives in teaching leadership and entrepreneurship that Ivey is spearheading.

What are your top priorities in your first few weeks at Ivey?

JB: My first few weeks will be spent listening – I am meeting with faculty, staff, advisory board members, alumni, students and colleagues across Western. Even though I have a good background knowledge of Ivey, I am conscious that a lot has changed and I want to make sure I get to grips with the current challenges and opportunities as quickly as possible.

What do you like to do when you’re not working?

JB: I like to stay fit, and I even compete occasionally in running, triathlon and orienteering races. So, hopefully, I will find a few events to take part in, once I have got myself established.